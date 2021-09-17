Elections for city offices around New Hampshire this fall are providing an opportunity for newer progressive groups to test their political muscles.
Last year saw a renewal of issue-centric activism in New Hampshire, particularly after thousands marched around the state after the death of George Floyd. Activists’ attention turned to the presidential election, and then the state legislative session.
This season, groups are pivoting from marching, chanting and bird-dogging presidential candidates, and shifting their focus to organizing efforts to elect progressive candidates for school board, alderman and mayor in several cities around the state.
Rights and Democracy New Hampshire, for one, has endorsed a slate of candidates for several offices in cities around the state. The group has organized candidate forums, encouraged its supporters to donate to campaigns, and asked its volunteers to canvass for candidates.
“Rights & Democracy is proud to support candidates with emerging and longstanding leadership records dedicated to making the transformative change our communities need. Our slate of candidates bring a wealth of experience and knowledge and collectively represent a vision for a more just and equitable New Hampshire,” said Asma Elhuni, of Rights and Democracy.
New Hampshire’s Black Lives Matter chapters have not endorsed municipal candidates but one movement leader, Jordan Thompson, is running for alderman in Nashua.
The state’s conservative groups have focused their efforts less on city elections, and more on efforts to oppose mask and vaccine requirements.