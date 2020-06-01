Jaffrey officials hope the fourth time's the charm as they make another attempt to have their annual Town Meeting.
“We’ve tried to have one in March, April, May, and now June,” said Frank Sterling, select board chairman.
Jaffrey first scrapped plans for the Town Meeting on the morning it was scheduled for March 14, after learning that a town employee may have been exposed to COVID-19. The meeting was reset for April. A few days later Gov. Chris Sununu declared a state of emergency and limited gatherings to no more than 10 people, pushing plans back to May, and then again to June when the emergency orders were extended.
Sterling said that each time the town has rescheduled out of deference to Sununu’s emergency orders to limit the spread of the virus. With the state slowly reopening the past couple of weeks, Sterling hopes the town will finally be able to vote on its budget and other measures.
The fiscal year for Jaffrey starts on July 1 and the town needs to pass the $6.5 million operating budget for the coming year. There are also projects like the $12.6 million water facility Jaffrey is partnering on with Peterborough that needs to get approval from voters. Sterling said that while the town has done its best to adhere to the emergency orders from the state, guidance has not been coming from Concord.
“The biggest problem we’ve had is we haven’t had any feedback from the state on how to hold a town meeting,” Sterling said.
Nicholas Chong Yen, assistant attorney general with the elections law unit, said the state is working on a global set of guidelines for municipalities to use to hold meetings, but he could not say when the guidelines would be ready.
“The health emergency has thrown a lot of deadlines and requirements to the wind,” Chong Yen said.
Chong Yen said that most communities are doing the best they can under trying circumstances and town officials are making good faith efforts to follow Town Meeting laws as well as public health requirements. Solutions like Jaffrey’s drive-in Town Meeting are popping up all over the state, he said.
“We have seen so many creative solutions with respect to holding these annual meetings,” Chong Yen said.
Sterling said the idea for the drive-in Town Meeting came from some of the school districts that have held drive-up ballot voting. Town officials decided to use the parking lot at the Hope Fellowship Church on Prescott Road because it is large, and lined, and they can have residents drive up to the entrance and register.
Sterling said he considered holding the meeting at the Milford Drive-In Theater, but he worried not enough people would attend.
“I guess it depends on the movie they’re showing after,” he said.
Instead, voters will be able to park in the Hope Fellowship Parking lot and listen to the meeting on the PA system, or on the radio and the meeting will be broadcast on an FM station that day. Voters will be able to speak on warrant articles at one of three microphones, which will be sanitized between each speaker, and volunteers will go car to car to collect ballots from voters.
The meeting is scheduled to start Saturday at 9 a.m.