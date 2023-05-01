Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig is taking a major step toward running for governor by forming a committee today to explore a Democratic gubernatorial bid in 2024.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig delivers her final State of the City address in April.

Craig, the first woman elected mayor of the Queen City, announced last month she will not seek a fourth term this fall.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig
Buy Now

Joyce Craig, Manchester's first female mayor, stands in front of a wall with photographs of former mayors at Manchester City Hall earlier this year.