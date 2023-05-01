Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig is taking a major step toward running for governor by forming a committee today to explore a Democratic gubernatorial bid in 2024.
Craig, the first woman elected mayor of the Queen City, announced last month she will not seek a fourth term this fall.
Craig said she first ran for mayor with a mission to get Manchester back on track. In an interview this weekend, Craig said during her tenure the city has added “thousands of new jobs, hundreds of affordable housing units, decreased school class sizes, and reduced violent crime by 38 percent.”
“As I’ve had discussions with local leaders across New Hampshire, it is increasingly clear that the same challenges we’re working to tackle in Manchester are seen in communities across the state,” said Craig. “As mayor, I’ve collaborated with mayors and town and city officials to address these challenges – and we’ve made real progress, but there is a lack of support for cities and towns at the state level and I know we can do better.”
Craig gave no timetable on when she expected to make a final decision on a gubernatorial run, saying she’s excited to “continue having conversations with Granite Staters about how we can put communities and families first, so everyone, no matter where they live in New Hampshire, has the opportunity to succeed.”
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, has yet to announce whether he will run for an unprecedented fifth term as governor -- or launch a campaign for president.
During an address last month to the New England Council at Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics, Sununu touched upon the topic of a possible fifth term..
“I’m not saying I am not running again, but you know, I’ve got to get a real job,” Sununu said, chuckling. “My wife is very excited when I say that. I’ll be sending all of you resumes shortly.”
Later, regarding politics, he said, “It is not a career; it really has to be about service.”
Regarding his presidential ambitions, Sununu, 48, said he would decide by early August whether to enter the race.
Craig’s exploratory committee is headed up by former four-term Governor John Lynch and First Lady Dr. Susan Lynch, and includes former chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party Kathy Sullivan, Democratic state Sen. Lou D'Allesandro, and Paul Grenier, Berlin's Democratic mayor, among more than 70 local leaders.
Manchester state Representative Patty Cornell will serve as the treasurer of the Joyce Craig for NH Gubernatorial Exploratory Committee.
John Lynch said during Craig’s tenure as mayor she has “fostered opportunities to build an innovative biotech industry, attract high paying jobs, and bring new businesses to the city.”
“Joyce’s leadership in Manchester and across the state make her the most well-prepared candidate to serve as our next governor, and her record as a winner in tough elections proves she can put together a winning campaign,” said Lynch in a statement. “Joyce has the vision, skills, and dedication to be an outstanding governor for the people of New Hampshire.”
Following Criag’s announcement last month that she wouldn’t seek a fourth term as mayor, Chris Galdieri, professor of politics at Saint Anselm College, said he though the odds were “pretty high” she would run for higher office at some point.
“She’s been elected in the state’s largest city three times, and that gives her a formidable base of support — electoral, organizational, financial — for a campaign for higher office at some point,” Galdieri wrote in an email. “That said, I think a lot of her political future depends on the actions of others.”
Galdieri said he doesn’t think Craig wants to be “the next Democrat to lose to Chris Sununu,” adding at the time he finds it hard to see her running for governor if Sununu seeks a fifth term next year.
Dante Scala, a University of New Hampshire professor of politics, said just last month Craig has gained a lot of experience campaigning over the past decade — and a large donor base as well.
“Both would be assets in a campaign for higher office — Congress, for instance, or the governorship,” Scala said. “In addition, New Hampshire now has a lengthy history of electing women to higher office. That would benefit her as well.”
One thing she lacks, Scala said, is statewide name recognition.
“Even though she is mayor of the state’s largest city, Manchester is not all that large,” Scala said. “So outside of Manchester, she will have to work to pass the ‘who’s that?’ test, even inside her own party. And as Ted Gatsas learned in 2016 when he ran for governor, being identified with Manchester is not always a positive thing.”
“Tensions between urban and rural (areas) are real, and opponents will be quick to highlight the negative aspects of the city’s image.”
Craig’s name has been mentioned for months as a possible candidate for governor. Other Democrats rumored to be interested include Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington and former state Senator Tom Sherman, who unsuccessfully ran against Sununu in 2022.
Republicans mentioned as possible contenders if Sununu doesn’t run include education commissioner Frank Edelblut, former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte, and former state senate president and 2022 candidate for U.S. Senate Chuck Morse.
Asked to list a few of the highlights of her three terms, Craig cites several.
• Manchester was awarded $44 million in the Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge, which helped created more than 7,000 jobs in southern New Hampshire.
• The city also received a $25 million RAISE Grant, aimed at making the community safer for pedestrians, bikers and vehicles and connect the Millyard and downtown with South Elm Street.
• School class sizes decreased, violent crime fell by 38% and overall crime by 12% since Craig took office.
Craig was raised in Manchester on Crystal Lake in Ward 8.
She began her public service in 2007 when she won a seat on the Board of School Committee. In 2009, Craig won a seat as Ward 1 alderman. She and her husband, Michael Craig, an attorney, have three children: William, Sarah, and Kathryn, all of whom attended Manchester public schools.
She is “fourth-generation Manchester” as she puts it, having grown up on Corning Road in the Queen City’s South End.
Although municipal elections in Manchester are nonpartisan, the reality is races for major offices — particularly mayor — typically feature candidates backed by the two major parties.
The mayor’s office was occupied by a steady string of Republicans from 2006 to 2018, when Craig defeated current Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas.