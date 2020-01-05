PETERBOROUGH — After approving $6.6 million for the Main Street bridge project in May of 2018, voters will weigh in on an additional $1.4 million needed for the project now that the town’s request for a Special Town Meeting has been approved.
Town Administrator Rodney Bartlett said the project is being funded 80% by the federal government, with the town responsible for the remaining 20%. The current total for the project comes in at $8 million, so Peterborough voters will be responsible for $1.6 million.
When construction bids came back in October, the town found it needed more money for the bridge repair than the amount budgeted, Bartlett said at the recent public hearing on the proposed bond.
When voters approved $6.6 million for the project in 2018, that was based on a total construction cost of around $5.5 million, according to Bartlett. The lowest bids for the construction came in at $6.6 million, leaving the town with a shortfall, Bartlett said.
“For us to move forward we need a special town meeting,” he said.
Judge David Anderson in Hillsborough Superior Court North gave the go-ahead for the town to hold a Special Town Meeting on Jan. 15 in the Town Hall.
The state Department of Transportation is allowing Peterborough to contact the lowest bidding firm, Beck & Bellucci, to secure the bid. Bartlett said Beck & Bellucci representatives have already indicated the company will extend the bid deadline through the end of January to give the town the time it needs to conduct the Special Town Meeting vote.
Peterborough is an SB 2 Town Meeting town, and holds its annual election in May. If the town waits until May to fix the funding shortfall, it risks losing the bids and it risks an even higher cost if it goes out to bid again.
Bartlett has been trying to get the bridge repaired since he started in Peterborough in 2006 when the issue was first put on the state’s red list. Bartlett said he even had an agreement in place with the state DOT in 2008. The repair is expected to start this year and be done by the end of 2021, he said.
The 80,000-pound bridge spanning the Contoocook River is considered to be in poor condition by the state, though it has remained open to use since 2006. New Hampshire has 385 bridges on the state’s red list, with a backlog to deal with the necessary repairs.
