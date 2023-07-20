Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani officially joined the mayor’s race in Manchester on Thursday.
Maxine Mosley filed for Ward 6 alderman and Constance Spencer will challenge Sean Parr in the Ward 2 school committeeman race.
Mosley sought a seat on the Board of Aldermen in a special election in May. She was defeated by Crissy Kantor, who garnered 725 votes to Mosley’s 561. Kantor is also seeking reelection.
Trisciani — who had never run for elected office — topped the ticket citywide for an at-large aldermanic seat in 2021, pushing board Chair Dan O’Neil out of his 30-year seat and also handing former Fire Chief Dan Goonan a defeat.
“I will put politics aside and fight to ensure that Manchester has housing that is affordable for our families, ensure our streets are safer, create more opportunities for people to start and grow their businesses, and invest in our schools. With the right leadership and common-sense approach, I believe that together we can overcome the challenges Manchester faces and create a stronger, more affordable, equitable and vibrant Manchester,” Trisciani said in a statement.
Trisciani joins Kevin Cavanaugh, Jay Ruais and Will Stewart in the race for the open mayor’s seat after Joyce Craig announced she would not seek reelection.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 101 Manchester residents had submitted paperwork to run in the city’s Sept. 19 non-partisan primary election. The general election will be held on Nov. 7.
The two-week window for candidates to file papers to run for office in the 2023 Manchester municipal election opened July 10. Declarations of candidacy will be accepted at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall during regular business hours until the filing period ends at 5 p.m. today (Friday, July 21.
The following candidates all filed paperwork to run for office as of 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20:
Citywide races
Mayor: Jay Ruais, Will Stewart, Kevin Cavanaugh, June Trisciani
Alderman At-Large: Dan O’Neil, William Infantine, Joseph Kelly Levasseur
School Committeeman At-Large: Jim O’Connell, Peter Argeropoulos
Ward 1
Alderman: Chris Morgan, Kevin Sheppard, Bryce Kaw-uh
Moderator: Aaron Losier
Clerk: Calley Milne
Selectmen: Paul Allard, Jim Townsend. Michael Goonan
School Committeeman: Suzanne Potoma, Julie Turner
Ward 2
Alderman: Daniel Goonan
Moderator: Nicholl Marshall, Philip Garang Aguot
Clerk: Ryan Richman
Selectmen: Ronald Rose, Karen Hegner, Tyler Chase, Shannon Welsh
School Committeeman: Sean Parr, Constance Spencer
Ward 3
Alderman: Patrick Long, Scott Elliott
Clerk: Karen Soule
Selectmen: Stephen Meno, Michael Soule, Glenn RJ Ouellette, Molly McGee
School Committeeman: Karen Soule
Ward 4
Alderman: Christine Fajardo, Mark Flanders
Moderator: Craig Donais
Clerk: Marcelle Termini
Selectmen: Vanessa Blais, Brian Blanton
School Committeeman: Leslie Want
Ward 5
Alderman: Kathleen Paquette, Marcus Ponce de Leon, Richard Komi, Tony Sapienza
Selectmen: Sandy Eisenbach, Angela Eisenbach
School Committeeman: Jason Bonilla
Ward 6
Alderman: Crissy Kantor, Maxine Mosley
Moderator: Louise Gosselin
Selectmen: Roger Gosselin, Donald Provencher, Susan Lord, Ernesto Pinder
Ward 7
Alderman: Ross Terrio, Patrick Long
Moderator: William Cote
Selectmen: Claire Roy
School Committeeman: Christopher Potter, Brian Cole
Ward 8
Alderman: Edward Sapienza
Moderator: James Gaudet
Clerk: Lisa Johnston
Selectmen: Angel Brisson
School Committeeman: Jessica Spillers
Ward 9
Alderman: James Burkush
Moderator: Anne Burkush
Clerk: Nancy Deol
Selectmen: Joan Flurey, Sat Deol
School Committeeman: Bob Baines
Ward 10
Alderman: Bill Barry, James Mara
Moderator: Marie King
Clerk: Heidi Hamer
Selectmen: Daniel Charlebois, Debora Petrowski, Donna McQuade
School Committeeman: Gary Hamer, Joy Senecal
Ward 11
Alderman: “Norm” Vincent, Russell Ouellette, Nicole Leapley, Andre Rosa
Moderator: Lisa Ouellette
Clerk: Michael Wolf, David Recupero
Selectmen: Pauline Janelle
School Committeeman: Gordon Haner, Elizabeth O’Neil
Ward 12
Alderman: Erin George-Kelly, Kelly Thomas
Moderator: Verna Perry-Beliveau
Selectmen: Carlos Gonzalez, Deborah Coyne, Jason Constant
School Committeeman: Carlos Gonzalez