The mayor’s race in Manchester now has three candidates with Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh filing paperwork Wednesday.
Cavanaugh joins Will Stewart and Jay Ruais. Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani, a former state senator, is also expected to jump into the race.
Cavanaugh was first elected to represent Ward 1 on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2015, and served in the New Hampshire State Senate from 2017-2023, according to a news release.
“Raised in Manchester by a nurse and telecommunications worker, I learned the values of hard work and community service from my parents, which have guided me throughout my career,” he said in statement. “As mayor, I will work tirelessly to bring people together, ensuring that every student can thrive in our public schools, that all of our residents feel safe and included, and that everyone can earn a living wage to support their families right here in Manchester.”
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 93 Manchester residents had submitted paperwork to run in the city’s Sept. 19 non-partisan primary election. The general election will be held on Nov. 7.
Scott R. Elliott returned papers to run against Alderman Pat Long in Ward 3.
On Tuesday, Andre Rosa returned papers to run for Ward 11 alderman.
The window for candidates to file papers to run for office in the 2023 Manchester municipal election opened July 10. Declarations of candidacy will be accepted at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall during regular business hours until the filing period ends at 5 p.m. on Friday.
The following candidates all filed paperwork to run for office as of 5 p.m. Wednesday:
Citywide races
Mayor: Jay Ruais, Will Stewart, Kevin Cavanaugh
Alderman At-Large: Dan O’Neil, William Infantine, Joseph Kelly Levasseur
School Committeeman At-Large: Jim O’Connell, Peter Argeropoulos
Ward 1
Alderman: Chris Morgan, Kevin Sheppard, Bryce Kaw-uh
Moderator: Aaron Losier
Clerk: Calley Milne
Selectmen: Paul Allard, Jim Townsend
School Committeeman: Suzanne Potoma, Julie Turner
Ward 2
Alderman: Daniel Goonan
Moderator: Nicholl Marshall, Philip Garang Aguot
Clerk: Ryan Richman
Selectmen: Ronald Rose, Karen Hegner, Tyler Chase, Shannon Welsh
School Committeeman: Sean Parr
Ward 3
Alderman: Patrick Long, Scott Elliott
Clerk: Karen Soule
Selectmen: Stephen Meno, Michael Soule, Glenn RJ Ouellette, Molly McGee
School Committeeman: Karen Soule
Ward 4
Alderman: Christine Fajardo, Mark Flanders
Moderator: Craig Donais
Clerk: Marcelle Termini
Selectmen: Vanessa Blais, Brian Blanton
School Committeeman: Leslie Want
Ward 5
Alderman: Kathleen Paquette, Marcus Ponce de Leon, Richard Komi, Tony Sapienza
Selectmen: Sandy Eisenbach
School Committeeman: Jason Bonilla
Ward 6
Alderman: Crissy Kantor
Moderator: Louise Gosselin
Selectmen: Roger Gosselin, Donald Provencher, Susan Lord, Ernesto Pinder
Ward 7
Alderman: Ross Terrio, Patrick Long
Moderator: William Cote
Selectmen: Claire Roy
School Committeeman: Christopher Potter, Brian Cole
Ward 8
Alderman: Edward Sapienza
Moderator: James Gaudet
Clerk: Lisa Johnston
School Committeeman: Jessica Spillers
Ward 9
Alderman: James Burkush
Moderator: Anne Burkush
Clerk: Nancy Deol
Selectmen: Joan Flurey, Sat Deol
School Committeeman: Bob Baines
Ward 10
Alderman: Bill Barry, James Mara
Moderator: Marie King
Clerk: Heidi Hamer
Selectmen: Daniel Charlebois, Debora Petrowski, Donna McQuade
School Committeeman: Gary Hamer, Joy Senecal
Ward 11
Alderman: “Norm” Vincent, Russell Ouellette, Nicole Leapley, Andre Rosa
Moderator: Lisa Ouellette
Clerk: Michael Wolf
Selectmen: Pauline Janelle
School Committeeman: Gordon Haner, Elizabeth O’Neil
Ward 12
Alderman: Erin George-Kelly, Kelly Thomas
Selectmen: Carlos Gonzalez, Deborah Coyne, Jason Constant
School Committeeman: Carlos Gonzalez