LACONIA — The City Council on Monday begrudgingly accepted that the sale of the former Laconia State School property may take place soon and without any community say in its redevelopment.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer said he found it troubling that the Department of Administrative Services’ request for proposal says a broker can sell the 217-acre parcel “with or without regard to the mission, findings, or recommendations of the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission.”
Normally, the RFP said, the disposal of surplus state property requires multiple state reviews and an obligation to extend a first offer of purchase to the county and community in which the property is located.
But with the Laconia State School property, which opened in 1903 as the Laconia School for Feeble-Minded Children, and which, after it was closed in 1991, operated for 18 years as the Department of Corrections’ Lakes Region Facility prison, there is no such requirement.
For many years, Laconia has sought to purchase the State School property not just for its own use, but to prevent the state from using it in a way that conflicted with the community.
The city opposed siting a prison and the Department of Health and Human Service’s Secure Psychiatric Unit there. While both are gone, the property remains home to the Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid dispatch and a 911 center.
With lake and mountain views to the east and west, the State School property is being eyed by several potential buyers, said Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission chairman George Bald.
But the concern of the city, Hosmer has said, is that a buyer could pick which parts of the property to develop to maximize profit while leaving the rest unimproved.
A 2020 report said an initial archaeological sensitivity assessment determined that the property “was determined to possess a high degree of general sensitivity for Native American archaeology, as well as sensitivity for more recent post-contact archaeology associated with 19th century farmsteads and the 20th century Laconia State School.”
Bald on Monday addressed the “many rumors about the property and what is and what may be in the ground,” saying pollutants previously detected by an environmental survey were removed. The prospective owner should be “pretty much assured” that where testing was done, “you have a nice clean site,” Bald said.
He said the Commission will work with a broker if the state hires one, though noting “it’s not the direction we would necessarily want to go in.”
District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney said a majority of the Executive Council will decide whether to accept any offer to buy the State School property. He hoped that Gov. Chris Sununu and Council would first ask the city for its opinion.
Ward 5 City Councilor Bob Hamel pointed out that the state has owned the property for more than a century, and in that time “we’ve had nothing to say” about how it is used. If the property is sold through a broker, the city’s only way to weigh in, he added, would be through municipal site-plan review.