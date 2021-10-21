Laconia’s Nov. 2 municipal election is non-partisan, but a spirit of partisanship hung in the air of a debate between incumbent Mayor Andrew Hosmer and challenger Dawn Johnson, a Republican state representative.
For some 90 minutes, questions were posed to Johnson and Hosmer by audience members; by the public via email; and by three-person panels of the respective candidate’s supporters.
Hosmer’s panel members, without citing it specifically, indirectly pecked away at Johnson’s social media posting last December in which an image from a neo-Nazi website used an anti-Semitic/racist trope to mock Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, for allegedly rigging the 2020 presidential election in his state against Donald Trump, the Republican incumbent.
In a letter to the editor, Johnson, who is also a member of the Laconia School Board, said she regretted “sharing what I thought was a benign link about Georgia politics on social media,” adding that she quickly deleted it and apologized after learning it was “connected to an extremist organization …”
Johnson rejected multiple calls for her to resign from the New Hampshire House and Laconia School Board.
For her and her panel’s part, Johnson went after Hosmer for “sweetheart deals and gentlemen’s agreements” that have marked his tenure as mayor.
Examples, she said, included the city’s acquisition in 2020 of property from the former St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and of Hosmer’s purchase of three condominiums within the renovated Colonial Theatre complex. The renovation has two components: the theater itself, of which the city is the primary tenant, and commercial/residential space, which is owned by a private entity.
In response, Hosmer defended the first by pointing out the church property was purchased legally and that the Diocese of Manchester, not the city, requested confidentiality.
As to the condos at the Colonial, Hosmer said he purchased them from a developer, not the city, adding that he recused himself when the City Council recently considered, and ultimately tabled, action to determine how many parking spaces each tenant would have. He noted that the question of the parking had been handled by a prior mayor and the developer.
Johnson and Hosmer agreed that Laconia needs more input into what the state does with the 200-plus acre former Laconia State School property; on adding police officers; the need to address homelessness and create affordable housing; and to support workforce development. They also said they supported Laconia schools, but Johnson qualified that she believes in “education, not indoctrination.”
In a dig at Johnson’s public opposition to measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Hosmer said he will “continue to rely on science and professionals,” while Johnson said “government has no right to tell businesses how and when to open.”
At several points in the debate, Hosmer told Johnson that some of what she planned to do as mayor was beyond the powers of the office, which he noted is largely “ceremonial.”
He blamed the Republican-controlled Legislature — all of the city’s state representatives are Republicans as is the Belknap County Delegation — for failing to make sure the city got its 40% share of meals and rooms taxes and for enabling legislation that deprives the city of a say in several important matters, including the future of the State School property.
If elected, Johnson said her top priorities would be addressing homelessness and drug use and promoting education and unity.
“This division,” she said, “is not helping any of us.”
Hosmer said getting the city a voice in the sale and future uses of the State School property was on the top of his list, followed by getting Laconia into a “power coalition” with other municipalities to buy energy; and to create a public-private partnership that would pay for a municipal economic development director.
“We are going in the right direction” in many ways, said Hosmer, and now was not the time to bring “chaos” to the city or to pour “sand” in its gears.
“We need to stop dividing the city,” Johnson said in her closing remarks, and to make government more transparent.