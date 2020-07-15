LACONIA -- A redevelopment project at a former fire station in Lakeport Square has the city council threatening legal action against a business owner.
In a 4-1 vote with Tony Felch dissenting, the council agreed to direct City Manager Scott Myers to “seek cooperation” from Lakeport Landing Marina to add a brick veneer to the mock hose tower built as part of the company’s new boat salesroom and corporate offices.
Ward 1 City Councilor Bruce Cheney told fellow councilors Monday that owner Erica Blizzard should finish the project in the manner it was represented to the city, with a brick face on the tower. If the brick veneer is not added, Cheney said, legal action should be taken.
“It’s not the easiest thing I have done. I’ve gotten some calls asking why and other calls and emails suggesting I should keep asking,” Cheney told the council.
Citing a 2018 communication from Lakeport Landing that indicated the construction would include a simulated hose tower, Cheney said the drawing that was included showed a brick tower.
But Blizzard said in an emailed statement the building was not designed to support the weight of the brick, and the cost of the brick veneer is "exorbitant."
“It’s important to remember that this building had not been a working fire station since the mid-1980s," Blizzard said. "It was run down, poorly maintained and had been used for storage for the last 30-plus years ... We built a beautiful showroom around a building whose purpose was once a fire station and now is here to serve another purpose."
Mayor Andrew Hosmer told councilors he opposed “targeting a business” that had likely invested some $2 million into redeveloping the former fire station.
Hosmer labeled the proposed legal action as “a nit-picking folly,” noting the property is now on the tax rolls generated revenue. The 23 Elm St. property is assessed by the city for tax purposes at $459,800.
Ward 3 Councilor Henry Lipman took issue with comments that requesting Blizzard to finish the hose tower in faux brick amounted to harassment.
“No one is giving anyone a hard time. The city bent over backward,” Lipman said, to give Blizzard the opportunity to reestablish her boat sales business on formerly municipally owned property.
“All we’re asking her to do is to fulfill what was represented to us. That’s not a big ask,” he said.
Ward 4 Councilor Mark Haynes said he didn’t view the city’s proposed action as harassment.
“When the city acts in good faith and people do what they want, we need to take action,” he said.
The council instructed City Manager Scott Myers to ask Lakeport Landing to add the brick veneer, and if no agreement could be reached, to take legal action.
Hosmer said a cost estimate of the legal services needed to launch a court case should come back before the council.
Myers said if he exhausts all options in working with Lakeport Landing, he would provide the council with a cost estimate before proceeding with legal action.