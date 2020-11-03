Lebanon adjusts Welcoming City ordinance

After voters at the March election adopted an ordinance designed to limit police and other city employees from cooperating with federal immigration authorities seeking to collect data on the immigration status of people, a task force wants to make changes to the language of the ordinance in order to comply with state and federal law.
The Fair and Impartial Policing Task Force has been meeting for six months to work on the Welcoming City ordinance, according to City Councilor Karen Liot Hill, who chaired the task force. The original ordinance raised concerns from the city attorney and police chief before it was passed.
“We wanted to understand what the goals were for the ordinance, get to the legal concerns and language that meets the spirit of what was passed by the voters, while protecting the city from any legal issues,” Liot Hill said.
One controversial provision of the proposed ordinance would require the city to inform people if any federal immigration agents are working in the city.
Police Chief Richard Mello said the provision prohibiting demographic data collection would have set his department back. The department has been collecting demographic data of police/citizen interactions for years as part of an effort to analyze the department’s work and screen out potential bias issues.
“We do a pretty good job on collecting data,” Mello said.
Lebanon is one of a few law enforcement agencies in the state that collects such demographic data in order to analyze potential bias problems.
Demographic data collection of police stops was one of the major recommendations of the New Hampshire Law Enforcement Accountability Commission that came out this summer.
“I think we have one of the most progressive police departments in the state,” Liot Hill said.
City Attorney Bernard Waugh also warned the city last year, before the ordinance passed, that a provision requiring that police inform the public about federal activity in the city could be seen as a violation of the law.
“(I)t is my view that there is a strong likelihood that such warnings would be held to constitute obstruction of a Federal function,” Waugh wrote.
Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers frequently conduct roadblocks in the city looking for illegal immigrants. While this has raised legal challenges from the New Hampshire ACLU, the city could get in legal trouble if it started alerting people about the road blocks, Waugh said.
The task force adjusted the language of the ordinance to have the city give out alerts of any roadblock or checkpoint without specifying if it is an ICE checkpoint or some other incident. Waugh wrote in a new letter to the city that this change should work.
“In my opinion the new version is lawful,” Waugh wrote. “However the (city) Manager (or designee) will still need to exercise care to implement it in a way which does not affirmatively frustrate federal enforcement.”
The task force’s recommendations will go to the full city council this week for consideration.