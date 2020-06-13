Lebanon cancels community TV

Lebanon is no longer paying its share of the community access cable television bill, a move the city says will save money but that the CATV leader says will harm residents.
“It’s another erosion of democracy,” said Donna Girot, Executive Director of CATV, based in White River Junction, Vermont.
The CATV station aired city government meetings as well as community events, Girot said. The non-profit also educated people about television production and aired community based shows. Girot said the station gives a voice to the poor, elderly, and the disenfranchised. Now, the station has a $67,000 hole in the CATV budget.
“It absolutely cuts me off at the knees,” Girot said. “We’re a non-profit, but we’re not like other non-profits.”
Lebanon shared the CATV service with Hanover in New Hampshire, as Hartland, Hartford and Norwich in Vermont. All cable subscribers in those towns pay a fee on their bills, and that money goes to each municipality. Girot said the towns typically keep a portion of the money for the general government fund and send the rest to CATV.
This spring the city cut it’s funding for the service in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Lebanon Mayor Tim McNamara said the move has everything to do with saving money, and not about harming democratic engagement as Girot claims.
“We’re facing a potential budget crunch situation because of the COVID pandemic,” McNamara said. “We’re looking for savings everywhere we can.”
When the city closed meetings to the public and started hosting socially distanced meetings over the internet, McNamara said he and others saw a way to save money.
“The technology caught up with us,” he said.
The city hall is currently undergoing a $3 million renovation project, and part of the plan is to install internet enabled audio and video equipment in meeting rooms, and long with the equipment capable of broadcasting the meetings online.
“We can now do everything CATV could do for us,” McNamara said.
Girot said the city has long wanted to get rid of her service, and is using the COVID 19 crisis as an excuse to make the cut.
“They have to justify a lot of full-time employees,” Girot said.
City Manager Shawn Mulholland did not respond to a request for comment. Girot said many older residents in Lebanon rely on CATV to stay informed about the community, and about 53 percent of city residents are still using cable, not online services.
McNamara said the city is ready to educate people about streaming their meetings through the website. He thinks with the ability to watch archived meetings online, the service will work out for a lot of residents.
“We’ve got a city with 13,000 people, getting more and more computer literate. I think it’s going to be just as easy or easier,” McNamara said.
Lebanon City Hall
Lebanon us cutting its cable bill and moving to online streaming after city officials decided to stop paying its share of the CATV budget.
Damien Fisher/Union Leader Correspondent