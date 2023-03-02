LINCOLN — More than two decades in the planning, a skatepark may become a reality here this summer.
The Board of Selectmen decided to hold a special session on March 6 to vote on the relocation following a standing-room only hearing on Monday during which most attendees supported moving the proposed park to an in-town location.
A favorable vote would preserve an $80,000 grant made several years ago to the Lin-Wood Skate Park Committee by the Tony Hawk Foundation, named after the renowned skateboarder.
The skatepark in Lincoln was initially proposed to be part of the larger Riverfront Park, along the East Branch of the Pemigewasset River near Jean’s Playhouse, but testing of the soil there found some contamination.
While the contamination was “minor,” said Selectman OJ Robinson, it would cost more than $1 million to remediate. That fact prompted a search for an alternative location for the skatepark, with a site identified at the Lincoln-Woodstock Community Center on Pollard Road.
The new site was widely hailed for its central and high-visibility location, but also criticized by some abutters who claimed it would bring noise and bad behavior, resulting in a diminishment of property values.
Those arguments were rebutted by speakers at Monday’s hearing, including Selectman Jack Daly.
When Robinson opened the floor to public comment, one resident said she supported activities for kids, including a skatepark, “but not for this location.”
She said skateboarders would ride in the road and on sidewalks to get to the skatepark, and while at the skatepark, might engage in drug use and other criminal acts.
Daly said he spoke with police departments in Plymouth and Bethlehem, where there are skateparks, and was told there was no increase in drug use at them. He called concerns that the skatepark would attract gangs “a scare tactic” of skatepark opponents.
Police Chief Chad Morris said the Community Center was a “great location” because “We can see everything that’s happening” there.
Jay Duguay, who lives on Pollard Road, discounted claims that the skatepark would be in an exclusively residential area, noting that there were several short-term rental properties as well as an auto repair shop, on Pollard Road.
Brian Gallagher suggested that the skatepark should be built on Lincoln-Woodstock School District property and that the town should also consider a partnership to have the skatepark at Loon Mountain Resort.
He said everyone supports the skatepark, just not at the Community Center.
Fellow Pollard Road resident Vicky Martin told the selectmen that the town has discussed the skatepark “for years,” and while it could continue to “talk this to death, we have a good location” at the Community Center,
Kids would be safe traveling to the Community Center and safe in using the skatepark, she said.
Skateboarding is “not some deviant counterculture,” said Martin, adding that concerns about drug use, noise and vandalism at skateparks were “antiquated.”