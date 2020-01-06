The New Hampshire Liquor Commission held a public hearing Friday morning on a license application for a vape shop near Laconia High School.
All vape retailers must register their business with the Secretary of State and obtain a license from the liquor commission, which is tasked with regulating tobacco.
The license application of Tom Slawniak, owner of Raven Vape at 371 Union Ave., became the subject of a public hearing after the City Council voted unanimously on Dec. 9 to ask the liquor commission to consider location as a factor in the approval process.
“I am in the business of tobacco harm reduction,” said Slawniak, who opened Raven Vape within a stone’s throw of Laconia High School two years ago.
He said that collectively, vaping products have helped 13 million people quit smoking, “a long-awaited solution to a currently unresolved global epidemic.”
Slawniak recounted that he smoked for more than 20 years and tried unsuccessfully to use nicotine patches to quit. At the urging of friends and after doing his own research, he said, he tried vaping and successfully stopped smoking.
Six months later he opened his first vape shop in Tilton, “to spread the message that vaping works.”
Raven Vape has never sold Juul, Blu or Vuse products owned by the tobacco companies, and stressed he only sells to those who can prove they are of legal age.
Compliance data compiled by the state from 2016 to 2019, he said, shows that just seven vape shops were cited for selling tobacco or vaping products to minors. During the same time period, gas station retailers were cited 35 times and convenience stores logged 27 underage sales violations, according to Slawniak. Neither of his retail locations have ever been cited for violating local, state or federal laws.
Last month, President Donald Trump signed a congressional spending bill that includes a federal regulation raising the age of purchasing vape products to 21.
But some health advocates are not celebrating the change because they worry it may help companies stave off greater regulation of their industry, and they wonder how stringently the new law will be enforced.
“It bothers me that they are going to pick on this one store,” said State Rep. Charlie St. Clair.
If the liquor commission denies the license, St. Clair maintained the move would do nothing to address any of the issues raised during the hearing.
If the city is so concerned about the public health risks of vaping then efforts should be made to ban all sales of such products in Laconia. Several speakers suggested the city take e-cigarette regulations into their own hands.
San Francisco, where Juul has its headquarters, voted in June 2019 to ban the sale of e-cigarettes that have not been approved by the FDA — which, for now, is all of them.
Amber Kallum, a senior at Laconia High School, said the store’s location is impacting the culture of the school. She also faulted the scheduling of a Friday morning meeting at a time when many students who shared her concerns were unable to attend and speak.
Tyler Richter, another senior at LHS, said the number of students vaping has skyrocketed. In 2016-17, 10 local students were caught with tobacco or vaping products in school. In 2018-19, that number soared to 64.
“The problem has gotten out of hand and we need the city’s help,” he said. To help curb vaping, the school district has purchased detectors that have been installed in the bathrooms. They are electronically linked to administrators’ cellphones and issue an alert when they are activated by the presence of vapor.
The units cost $7,000 and administrators are kept busy monitoring the bathrooms for students vaping instead of mentoring kids heading to college, Richter lamented.
“When visitors come, the first thing they say is there is a vape shop at the corner of your school. It sends the wrong message,” he said.
“To see my classmates struggling with (vaping addiction) so badly — it hurts me,” he said.
Clare Persson, who helped found the grassroots coalition Stand Up Laconia and Stand Up Sachems, spoke passionately about the stigma the city is trying to overcome.
“This last decade has been difficult for Laconia. I doubt that there is a single person in this room who has not known someone that had been adversely affected by substance misuse. Our kids have already paid a big enough price.”
“It is there blatantly in your face. How can we not see this as dangling a dangerous carrot in front of them,” Persson said of the shop’s location.
“So, with no disrespect to the vape shop it does not belong next to our beautiful high school, Huot Technical Center and Fitzgerald Field that millions of dollars have been invested into by a caring, hardworking community,” she commented.
Karin Salome, who has served as a public health nurse for more than 25 years and chairs the board of directors for the Partnership for Public Health conceded while there is another vape shop in Laconia, only one is within feet of the high school.
Advertising exposure is a key risk factor and influences user patterns. The location sends an unspoken message that vaping is o.k., she said.
Kate Frey of New Futures of Concord, whose mission is to improve health and wellness statewide commented that whenever the perception of harm is low, usage goes up. Exterior advertising, influences use.
“He should just take his business and move it,” declared John Gaydos of Belmont. He recounted that Chaos & Kindness founder and musician Justin Spencer had offered Slawniak $10,000 to relocate his store.
“It just doesn’t look good for Laconia,” Gaydos said of the shop location in the shadow of the school.
Kandace Tucker, who lives in Laconia and serves as coordinator for the Franklin Mayor’s Drug Task Force said the public health message and the vape shop’s location are at odds.
“We’re telling them not to vape, but they drive past it every day. They step out of the school and see it right there,” she said.
Friday’s public hearing Tucker said, was an opportunity to open the door to a broader conversation about vaping and public health and could perhaps lead to a decision to imposing restrictions through zoning as to where such retailers can be located or influence the Legislature to consider additional regulations.
Hearing officer, Attorney Tom Plaia said he would review the appropriate laws, commission regulations and the state constitution before issuing his ruling that results of which will be posted on the Division of Enforcement and Licensing web site once completed.
lakesnews@unionleader.com
