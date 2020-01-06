LITCHFIELD — Voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on whether Litchfield should have its own community center.
At the polls in March, residents will be asked whether they support having the recreation commission research to determine the need and cost of a community center, as well as developing a design for the facility at the Darrah Pond park complex.
“This is only to explore the will of the people,” said Selectman Brent Lemire, stressing the warrant article is nonbinding.
Selectmen voted unanimously in support of the request.
Two local residents have written a joint letter to the Board of Selectmen expressing concerns about the nonbinding question that will be placed on the ballot.
“We feel that there are many improvements and additions competing for resources and funding in the town, and this warrant article represents a dangerous approach presenting one hypothetical project when what is really needed is a cohesive, comprehensive and fiscally responsible plan of action for development of Litchfield as a whole,” wrote Betty Vaughn of Stark Lane and Nicole Fordey of Page Road.
The two women said that although the question is advisory only and will have no initial tax impact, they stressed that if voters support the question, it could be interpreted as a blessing from taxpayers to prioritize a community center over other competing needs in town.
It could open the door to spending money on something that is a desire rather than a need, said Vaughn and Fordey.
“Asking for input on one building at a time is incredibly short-sided,” they said, maintaining input must be sought from local residents.
While a capital improvement plan is in the works, the women said they don’t want to see another plan with costly recommendations that never comes to fruition.
Lemire said it is impossible to predict what residents are thinking.
“All they are doing is soliciting input,” he said of the recreation commission.
“There is nothing that holds us to anything,” echoed Selectman Kevin Lynch, maintaining the committee that is spearheading the capital improvement plan needs as much input from residents as possible.
Steven Webber, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, said that if voters support the item at the polls, it will provide guidance to the capital improvement plan initiative and help determine whether a community center should be prioritized in that plan.
He said there will be plenty of time for future public input.
