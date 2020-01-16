LITTLETON -- The town's fire chief is catching heat after using misidentified photos to make a case against a proposed battery energy storage system, including a stock image from Sweden and another of an Arizona wildfire.
At a Zoning Board of Appeals Dec. 10 hearing, Fire Chief Joseph Mercieri displayed photos showing flames and heavy smoke from what he said was an April 19, 2019 fire at Arizona Public Service's battery energy storage system in Surprise, Ariz., which collects solar-generated electricity.
Mercieri said Littleton Fire-Rescue, let alone other departments in the region, didn't have the resources to handle a lithium-ion battery fire.
At a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting this week, an attorney for Litus Energy Storage, LLC of Andover, Mass., which wants a variance to build an energy storage facility at 370 Foster Hill Road, said he needed to "correct the record."
Attorney Earl Duval said Tuesday that through an online search he determined a photo of flame-surrounded firefighters that Mercieri submitted was “a stock photo,” taken in Sweden in 2013.
Another photo Mercieri showed the appeals board, purportedly of the Surprise, Ariz. facility with thick smoke rising behind it, was from a 2012 wildfire five hours south of Surprise, Duval said.
Arizona Public Service spokesperson Jim McDonald confirmed the location of the wildfire Wednesday.
“Unfortunately, Chief Mercieri’s representations are not accurate and none of the photos he presented are from the Surprise, Ariz. incident,” Duval wrote in a Jan. 10 letter to the board.
Although he attended Tuesday’s appeals board meeting, Mercieri did not speak during the often-contentious, two-plus-hour session.
About 100 people turned out for the meeting, many of them residents of Foster Hill Road. They were unanimous in their opposition to the Litus proposal. The facility would tap into a nearby Eversource substation and store electricity in lithium-ion batteries.
Although Mercieri didn't speak Tuesday, he recommended in a letter that the board retain an expert to guide it through the Litus application.
In a split vote, the appeals board rejected Mercieri's suggestion to hire an expert, who would have been paid for by Litus.
The board is expected to vote on the company's application at its next meeting, on March 24.
The Union Leader could not reach Mercieri after the meeting.
Robin Heath, executive assistant to Town Manager Andrew Dorsett, said in an e-mail, “Town Management is looking into this matter.”
