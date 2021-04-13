LITTLETON — Jim Gleason started his job as Littleton’s town manager Monday, two weeks after the Board of Selectmen refused to reconsider his hire over questions about his behavior in Florida.
Selectmen chose Gleason following a search they said included 14 candidates. The former city manager of Mascotte, Fla., succeeds Andrew Dorsett, who went on to become the Grafton County administrator.
As news of Gleason’s hire circulated, Littleton resident and business owner Chris Sweeney launched a campaign to pressure the selectmen to find someone else, citing what he called Gleason’s history of questionable, unprofessional behavior in person and on social media.
Sweeney presented the board with a petition bearing more than 500 signatures during the March 29 selectmen’s hearing on Gleason’s hiring.
But the board was unmoved. Chair Carrie Gendreau and Selectman Roger Emerson said they knew all about Gleason’s controversial background and still believed he was the best person to be town manager.
During Monday’s selectmen’s meeting, Gendreau briefly introduced Gleason, saying he has 20 years of municipal experience, has fostered economic development and has helped turn around a financially struggling community.
“Jim, welcome to Littleton,” Gendreau said.
Gleason did not address the public during the meeting nor was he the subject of public discussion. Sweeney was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.
During an interview prior to Monday’s selectmen’s meeting, Gleason said he had not heard from Sweeney nor anyone who opposed his hiring as town manager.
“It has been a little bit of a quiet day,” Gleason said, which included his laying out his office and filling it with alligator-themed tchotchkes — he is a huge fan of the University of Florida Gators football team — as well as setting up his e-mail and being briefed on the town’s several pending development and redevelopment projects.
He reflected on his good fortune to work in a “postcard town” and to have an assistant in his office.
The Orlando Sentinel reported that Gleason was arrested after a confrontation with a Mascotte, Fla., city council member he called a “white trash (expletive)” after a vote against renewing his contract. Charges of disorderly conduct and battery were dropped in November. Gleason previously said he took “100 percent ownership” for his actions and that he had lost his temper.
Gleason said he thought critics might have something to say about him at the selectmen’s meeting, but no one said anything.
Gleason thinks that within six months to a year, he will have proven himself and that his being hired will be a “non-issue.”
He said he was prepared to ride through whatever might have been brought up Monday.
“I’m not here with a dispute,” he said. “I’m here to do a job.”