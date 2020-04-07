Londonderry police are trying to track down some who hijacked a virtual public meeting on the town's teleconferencing platform on Monday evening and disrupted it with obscenities.
Capt. Patrick Cheetham said the Town Council meeting started at 7 p.m., about half an hour after the GoToMeeting link was shared with the public.
About 15 people, including the police chief, fire chief, town manager and assistant town manager were logged into video chat, and about another five were on the telephone. About 24 minutes into the meeting, the disruption began.
“Someone started shouting expletives and curse words and all kinds of obscene things,” Cheetham said.
Some of the comments were of a sexual nature, he said.
Town Manager Kevin Smith said the person appeared to playing a recording.
Officials were able to get through a first reading of a family medical leave absence policy, accept unanticipated revenue and send a resolution to the legislature on carbon emissions per a citizens petition that passed in March.
“When they got into discussion of town goals, that’s when things got interrupted,” Smith said.
After failed attempts to mute and kick out the caller and then restart the meeting, councilors adjourned.
Cheetham said they want to trace the telephone number and IP address used on the call and expect to apply for subpoenas and search warrants soon.
The caller could face charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of government administration.
"Zoomboming," or hijacking a web conference to harass participants or disrupt the gathering with obscenities or pornographic images, has become more common as video platform use has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was Londonderry's first attempt to hold a virtual meeting using a digital platform.
Smith said they are looking into alternatives, such as upgrading the the GoToMeeting platform to give the town greater control.
“We’re actively working on it. We’ve got a planning board meeting tomorrow. The school board is slated to meet, I believe, next week. So, we’ve got to come up with an alternative very soon here,” Smith said.
Any changes must comply with state right-to-know laws and the governor’s executive orders, he said.