With DraftKings now setting up camp in the Gate City, officials in Nashua were hoping voters would have another opportunity to decide whether retail sports betting should be permitted in city establishments.
Last fall, Nashua voters rejected a proposal on the November ballot to allow retail sports betting in the city. With DraftKings recently opening a downtown office, Mayor Jim Donchess aimed for a second chance.
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, said she was asked by Mayor Jim Donchess to file Senate Bill 757, which would have provided cities with more opportunities to place the issue of sports betting on city ballots.
Current law only allows the question of sports betting to be placed on the municipal election ballot for New Hampshire cities, meaning the earliest Nashua voters could reconsider the topic is November 2021.
“Meanwhile, there are only 10 retail sports betting licenses that are allowed by state law,” Rosenwald said.
Rosenwald’s bill would have permitted Nashua to place the matter on the ballot for the state primary election on Sept 8 this year. Senate Bill 757 was eventually included in House Bill 1234, a collection of noncontroversial and nonpartisan bills, most of them requests from state agencies.
“We viewed this as an economic development bill because we thought of the possibility of bringing hundreds of jobs to Nashua. It was also going to be helpful to the nonprofits who profit from charitable gaming,” Rosenwald said.
Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed House Bill 1234 last week.
“It was very disappointing. There may not be any licenses available by next November when we can vote on this again,” she said.
Rosenwald acknowledged there would have been a rush to get the matter placed on the primary ballot even if the governor did not veto it, but she said city officials were prepared to print a special ballot and have the required public hearing.
Donchess did not respond to a request for comment.
Four months after becoming a publicly traded company, the sports betting website DraftKings said this week that it has secured an office in New Hampshire.
“As part of our commitment to the great state of New Hampshire, DraftKings has opened a 7,500-square-foot office in Nashua,” said Graham Walters, chief people officer for the Boston-based company.
The move comes just months after the digital sports entertainment and gaming company announced its business combination with SBTech Limited and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. to become a massive sports betting and online gaming company. DraftKings did not disclose the specific location of its downtown Nashua office or other details about its expansion into New Hampshire.
“Currently, DraftKings employees are working from home as a result of COVID-19,” Walters said. “We look forward to welcoming employees back to our newest (Nashua) office when it is safe to do so.”
A retail sports betting license is not required in Nashua for DraftKings to operate its new office in the city.
“I have heard about DraftKings willing to look at Nashua to move at least some of its operations, but now we won’t have sports betting to even show them that we like that kind of business,” Rosenwald said.
The New Hampshire Lottery previously partnered with DraftKings to launch online and mobile sports betting in the state, in part to raise educational dollars.
DraftKings was founded in 2012 and provides sports betting and gaming entertainment for more than 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, according to its website. It is also the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, as well as an authorized gaming operator of the MLB and NBA, states its website.