LACONIA — The Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission tasked with determining how best to use the former Laconia State School campus is gearing up to apply for a $1 million grant to help fund the replacement of antiquated utilities at the 200-acre property.
Replacing the utilities would save the state $80,000 a year in sewerage bills as a result of groundwater infiltration.
During a Monday meeting, the commission voted to expand its contract with Applied Economic Resources, allowing company principal Russ Thibeault to update an earlier report prepared by another firm. That study estimates the monetary stimulus to the city, the region and state if the property is redeveloped, creating jobs and tax revenue.
Economic impact data is needed as part of the grant application to the Northern Borders Regional Commission. Created in the 2008 Farm Bill, the NBRC is a federal-state partnership to help alleviate economic distress and encourage private-sector job creation in New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and New York.
Commissioner Robert Cheney said the panel must submit a waiver documenting the far-reaching economic impact of the project since Laconia has been excluded as an eligible community in the 2020 round of grant funding. The waiver must be filed by April, and grant applications are due in May.
The three major projects now on the commission’s plate include preparing a request for proposals to have the property surveyed, a task that will begin with a title search.
Wetlands on the property also have to be identified and Commissioner Chris Shumway said it makes sense to have one firm responsible for both projects. A historic resources survey of the buildings and the land will follow.
Laconia City Planner Dean Trefethen, who headed a subcommittee to look at how to memorialize the history of the property, said the group considered two scenarios. The first would look to create a display in one of the historical buildings on the property that could include an archive of the documents connected to the property’s use as a home and school for the intellectually disabled.
A second proposal was to create an outside memorial site with stones affixed with plaques detailing the school’s history.
The family members of former Laconia State School residents and other organizations who advocate for people who are developmentally disabled have expressed a willingness to help raise money to pay for a lasting memorial. The school opened in 1903 as the New Hampshire School for the Feeble-minded with 82 residents in three buildings. By 1910, the school added a hospital, a farm, a dining hall and a woman’s dormitory.
The population steadily increased, with 1,000 residents and a wait list of 400 in 1974. With too many residents and insufficient staff, conditions worsened; in one building 80 people shared a lone toilet and shower.
Parents filed a class-action suit against the state for the failings and in a landmark ruling in Garrity vs. Gallen following a 40-day trial in U.S. District Court, a judge ordered the school to reduce its enrollment to 230 residents. The school was shuttered in 1991 and the remaining residents placed in community care settings.