Manchester aldermen are scheduled to take votes on contracts with 12 employee unions, including a tentative agreement with city firefighters that includes a reworking of language involving controversial ‘multiple-alarm’ pay and residency requirements.
The tentative agreements are with employees in the following departments: library, Central Fleet, facilities, health, highway, parks & recreation, airport, welfare, police patrolmen, supervisors, and support staff, along with firefighters and fire supervisors.
Aldermen will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
If officials vote in favor of the contracts, all but one will layover for ratification until the board’s July meeting. Aldermen can ratify the library union contract Tuesday night.
All but one of the tentative agreements cover three-year time frames, from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024. The police patrolman’s union agreement includes a fourth year.
The contracts include 3% cost of living (COLA) raises — plus steps and longevity — effective July 1, with 4% increases in 2023 and 2024.
The police patrolman’s contract includes the same terms, plus a fourth year in 2025 with a 3% COLA raise.
Multiple-alarm pay for firefighters
The tentative agreement with the firefighters union indicates movement by both sides on the issue of ‘multiple-alarm’ pay.
The pay, doled out annually in mid-December, is to entice firefighters to show up for large fires while off-duty, according to a 2017 fact-finders report that endorsed the firefighters union’s position.
“There is insufficient justification to delete a contract provision that has been in place for more than 40 years,” fact-finder Gary Altman wrote.
He said the union said deleting the provision “would amount to a significant concession.”
“If there are concerns about ensuring coverage for these call-backs, the parties should explore other alternatives as opposed to simply deleting the current provision,” wrote Altman.
Fire officials say it is similar to other professions that require employees to be “on call.”
The current firefighters contract lists the payment for “extra duty” under Article 11, which reads: “Employees in the Bargaining Unit shall be paid 1 and 1/4 of a normal week’s pay paid prior to the end of the calendar year for extra duty. Time spent on multiple alarms and other extra duty assignments shall not be included under (this section) for purposes of computing overtime.”
Included in the tentative agreement is new language in Article 11 stipulating: “Employees in the Bargaining Unit shall be paid ½ of a normal week’s pay prior to the end of the calendar year as an availability stipend. Accordingly, employees shall make reasonable efforts to be available in the event they are unexpectedly required to report for duty.”
The tentative agreement says firefighters will receive three-quarters of a normal week’s pay for responding to critical incidents.
“If an employee is notified through the employee/employer agreed to mode of communication (cell phone, home phone, voice mail, and/or text) of a critical incident they must respond unless they are prevented from responding due to a bona fide reason,” the proposed contract states.
“Any unauthorized absence from a critical incident may result in the application of the discipline process…including loss of ¼ of a normal week’s pay.”
The new deal also requires members of the union to live within 45 minutes of the city of Manchester, up from the 15-mile radius included in prior contracts, however “any member of the bargaining unit who resided outside the 15-mile said limit as of the date of ratification of this agreement shall be allowed to continue such residency outside the city limits.”
Earlier this year Richard McLaughlin, a Manchester fire lieutenant and 33-year veteran of the department, made claims in a Jan. 10 email to Ward 8 Alderman Edward Sapienza that “multiple members” of the fire department live out of state.
He later recanted those claims in a follow-up email to Mayor Joyce Craig, Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Cashin, Sapienza and others with the subject line “Mea Culpa,” saying he painted the department with a “pretty broad brush” and has no proof to support his claims.
McLaughlin’s email was forwarded to the city’s human resources department by Fire Chief Andre Parent, and security manager Kevin Kincaid began an investigation.
Kincaid determined McLaughlin’s allegation regarding firefighters violating residency was “inconclusive.”
“There is conflicting information regarding the enforcement,” wrote Ferguson.
“Past practice based on legal advice resulted in non-enforcement of this provision. Also, union contract language refers to the ‘date of ratification those who reside outside of the 15-mile limit may be exempt’ from the residency requirement, which is unclear at this time.”