As Manchester’s aldermen moved forward with contracts guaranteeing cost-of-living raises and step increases for full-time city staff, some noted the seasonal workers and some people who work for the city schools are still making less than $15 per hour — the wage floor for full-time city employees, which aldermen set with a resolution last month.
Aldermen voted to ratify a contract with the union representing city library staff, and moved forward with 11 other contracts, including agreements with police and firefighters’ unions, for potential ratification next month. Aldermen also voted to give cost-of-living raises for non-unionized city employees in each of the next three years.
But several people who spoke during the public comment section during Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen noted the disparity between pay for full-time city employees, and people working part time and seasonal jobs for the city and school district.
David Holt of Concord, representing the State Employees Association, and Kathy Staub of the Raise Up NH Coalition both urged aldermen to consider seasonal and part-time staff.
Several seasonal jobs advertised by the city offer pay below $15 per hour.
The city is offering lifeguards $14.40 per hour. Summer maintenance staff for the city Parks and Recreation Department can get $13.45. And the lowest-paid seasonal job advertised by the city, recreation aides for the Department of Public Works, stand to make just $8.37 per hour, though the position is open to children as young as 14.
Seasonal work for the Department of Public Works pays only a little more, at $15.10 per hour.
School board Vice Chair Jim O’Connell noted that many school district employees, including food service staff and paraprofessional educators, are still making less than $15 per hour. O’Connell criticized the city’s plan for the school budget, which cut about $2 million from the Board of School Committee’s proposal, because of the federal aid directed to schools. O’Connell said that $2 million could have been used to raise pay for school employees.