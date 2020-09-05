Manchester’s police chief has asked the state Police Standards and Training Council to decide whether “a proven racist” should maintain his police officer certification after an arbitrator ruled he be allowed to return to duty.
Chief Carlo Capano said Friday he was “saddened and sickened” by the ruling, which calls for fired Manchester police officer Aaron Brown, who joked in texts to his wife about shooting Blacks, to keep his job.
Capano made his remarks in a two-page statement spelling out the details of his department’s efforts to keep Brown from returning to work as a police officer. He released the statement two days after the New Hampshire Union Leader reported on labor-arbitrator rulings calling for Brown’s reinstatement.
“We are extremely saddened and sickened to see that an arbitrator could rule in this manner after hearing this egregious case,” Capano said.
Brown’s lawyer said his client is not a racist, and private texts between himself and his wife should have never been made public.
“Those texts were literally made in jest, call it bravado, call it what you want,” said Manchester lawyer Mark Morrissette.
Brown, a husband and father of young children, is not a racist, Morrissette said.
In late December, an arbitrator told the city to rehire Brown, an 11-year veteran, and award him all back wages except for 30 days, which represented a suspension.
In his statement, Capano said he has refused to implement the reinstatement order.
The Manchester Police Patrolman’s Association has taken Capano to the state Public Employee Labor Relations Board, calling the chief’s action an unfair labor practice. Capano said the case is pending.
He called the arbitrator’s decision on back pay discouraging.
Since the arbitrator’s ruling, both sides have submitted filings in the case.
“The City respectfully submits that (the PELRB) should refrain from using its statutory authority to force the City to reinstate a proven racist to serve as a Manchester police officer,” the city’s lawyer, Mark Broth of Manchester, wrote in March.
Fight for job continues
Capano’s Friday statement was followed quickly by statements from Mayor Joyce Craig and Police Commission Chairman Scott Spradling.
“Bad cops are bad for our police department, our residents, our neighborhoods, and our city,” Craig said. She said the department’s rank-and-file members are serious about making the city safe.
Spradling said, “MPD leadership moved swiftly and appropriately to protect the public from a racist cop. The process has failed our city.”
Since Brown’s termination in April 2018, the patrolman’s union has been fighting for his return to work.
Morrissette said Brown wants to keep his credentials and have the option of returning to the department.
Morrissette said his client was roped into the investigation of another problem police officer, Darren Murphy, which is ongoing. Manchester has paid $45,000 to settle claims brought by a Manchester woman who said she was coerced into sex by Murphy and Brown.
Morrissette said that a criminal investigation, which was headed by an outside prosecutor, found no evidence that Brown was involved in sexual misconduct. The investigation led to the text messages.
“A lot of those text messages were personal messages to a spouse,” Morrissette said.
In a response to Craig’s and Spradling’s comments late Friday, Morrissette wrote that Brown had served Manchester for several years “with honor.”
Morrissette said the city’s “attacks” on Brown “are politically convenient in an unhealthy climate where negative attacks are commonplace and are free of factual support.”
Morrissette said that to support its wrongful termination of Brown, the MPD “scoured through 18,000 text messages to find a trace of improper language.”
From Trump to dumped
Brown earned commendations in the past for his number of arrests, Morrissette said. Former Police Chief Nick Willard thought highly enough of Brown that he pulled him from the hospital to meet Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, Morrissette said.
Brown was recovering from surgery after a police-vehicle accident, and Willard wanted Trump to meet a wounded police officer, Morrissette said.
“It seems he was used somewhat as a prop because of his accomplished police career,” Morrissette said. Then they cut his legs out from underneath him, Morrissette said.
“I really think it’s shameful the department didn’t stand up for him, given his history,” Morrissette said.
Willard, who fired Brown, said he would fire him a thousand times over. No one knew about his racist tendencies until the texts were discovered, Willard said.
Willard, who was appointed by Trump to be U.S. marshal in New Hampshire, said he thought Brown, a Trump supporter, would enjoy meeting the candidate.
“We made sure he got a ride to the station to be there with his wife,” Willard said.
Willard said the arbitrator who ruled on Brown’s reinstatement lacks a moral compass. Despite the racist texts, the arbitrator wants to give Brown a gun and send him back to America’s streets, which Willard called frightening.
“Now more than ever, our society demands we root out racist police officers and get them off the street,” he said.
Arbitration in spotlight
The arbitrator’s ruling has prompted calls for reform in police oversight and police union contracts.
Willard said police contracts require binding arbitration, which means police department leadership must comply with an arbitrator’s decision.
“That’s where we need serious consideration of police reform, but it hasn’t been discussed. No one’s talked about it,” Willard said.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency issued a host of recommendations last week. None of the reforms calls for changes in union contracts and binding arbitration.
The Police Commission’s Spradling said the Brown case begs for immediate reforms in law enforcement oversight.
In the texts to his wife, which he sent from his department-issued cellphone, Brown joked about shooting Blacks.
“Besides, I got this new fancy gun. Take out parking tickets no problem. FYI ‘parking tickets’ = black fella,” Brown texted his wife in 2017, when she worried about him working on an FBI case in Boston.
Morrissette said Brown picked up the term “parking tickets” from his supervisor and co-workers.
Two months later, he sent his wife video of a “crackbunny fight” and wrote: “I am certainly not a racist. I have my proclivities about people ... but those folks are straight up n’s ... no two ways about it. Serve no place in life or society. And yet they are completely taking over all parts of daily life.”