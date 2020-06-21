MANCHESTER — Manchester City Hall is set to resume in-person services beginning Monday, officials said.
Masks will be required for all public-facing employees and “highly recommended” for all members of the public entering city buildings, according to a release.
The building will be open for business from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The city has installed barriers where social distancing is not possible in all public-facing departments to protect the public and staff, and will increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitation of common surfaces. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be available for use for visitors to City Hall and other city buildings.
“While city departments are beginning to offer in-person services, it is still strongly encouraged for residents to complete as many services online or by appointment as possible, and limit the number of individuals entering city buildings to only those needed to complete the service,” city officials said in a news release.
Processing fees will be waived for all online services, including services offered by the Tax Collector and City Clerk’s offices, and additional accommodations will be made for individuals who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, such as the immuno-compromised or elderly.
The city library will begin offering contactless curbside service beginning Monday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
According to library director Denise van Zanten, the service will only be available from the main library and limited to Manchester library card holders at the start.
The process works like this: requests for materials must be placed via the library’s online catalog or by calling the library and asking staff to place the item on hold. The building will remain closed to the public.
Library staff will notify patrons when their items are ready for pickup. Upon arrival in the library parking lot patrons will need to call the library and a staff member will bring out the pre-packaged materials and place them on a table.
Once the staff member is back in the building patrons may exit their vehicle and take their package from the table.
All library staff are:
Being screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the library buildings;
Socially distancing within the buildings and are wearing masks;
Disinfecting work stations, and high touch areas in the buildings are being cleaned multiple times a day.
Once materials are taken from the book drops by staff wearing gloves and masks they are quarantined before staff checks them back in.
Materials that are pulled for holds will be checked out, packaged for patrons and then set aside for 48 hours. Once the 48 hours have elapsed, library staff will contact patrons to come pick up their package.
The city library is not charging fines and all materials will be checked out for three weeks to allow for the safety measures required to quarantine materials.
Staff are also working to get the new bookmobile on the road to provide free summer reading material to youth in the city. More information is available at www.manchesternh.gov.