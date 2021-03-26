Manchester's outspoken fire chief, Dan Goonan, has notified Mayor Joyce Craig of his intent to retire on April 30.
Goonan, a city native, has served 36 years with the Manchester Fire Department, joining when he was 21. He became chief in 2016.
Goonan has championed the Safe Station program with Christopher Hickey, Manchester's emergency medical services officer, and former Mayor Ted Gatsas. The program lets anyone who wants help with a substance use disorder walk into a fire station any time of the day or night, and be connected with treatment.
In 2019, Goonan was named to an advisory committee of the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
His advocacy for people with substance-use disorders and those experiencing homelessness has led Goonan into political spats with city aldermen and Gov. Chris Sununu.
Alongside Craig, Goonan has pressed the state to take greater responsibility for New Hampshire's homeless population, and pushed for more funding for programs like Safe Station.
In a statement, Craig said Goonan has changed the way Manchester deals with addiction and mental health.
"He has redefined what it means to be a Fire Chief," Craig said. "I'm grateful I was able to work with him for the past three years."