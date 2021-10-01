Campaign volunteers and elections officials started the intensive task of examining and count all 10,584 ballots cast in last week’s city primary election, with the outcome of the challenger to incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig hanging in the balance.
The two candidates with the most to gain or lose in the recount -- recount requester Richard Girard and second-place winner Victoria Sullivan -- held sway at separate tables, marshaling volunteers and monitoring the process.
In interviews, both Republicans seem little interested in endorsing the other despite the outcome.
Girard, who came in 128 votes behind Sullivan, said an endorsement for Sullivan would would mean an endorsement of her slash and burn style of campaigning.
The Sullivan campaign raised issues about his personal life, he said. During a pre-election meeting with former Republican Senate candidate Corky Messner, Sullivan said she couldn’t look her sons in the eyes if she supported a moral reprobate, Girard said.
Girard said the incident she alluded to, involving news reports of his approaches toward a younger woman, took place seven years ago.
“There is apparently no allowance in Victoria Sullivan’s Christian world for forgiveness nor respect for the fact that my wife and I worked it out and are in fact better for it,” Girard said.
Sullivan said she offered her support for Girard, meaning she would vote for him and encourage her supporters to do so if he won. But she did not offer her endorsement, which would entail actively campaigning for him and appearing in advertisements.
“There’s no hard feelings for me. I just want us going in one direction and working together,” Sullivan said. She said she has reached out to Girard supporters and asked their support.
Craig, a Democrat, was not on hand. Her vote total exceeded the totals of her two primary opponents, but the general election could draw nearly twice as many voters as the primary.
Each of the eight ballot-inspection tables included representatives from all three campaigns. Election officials present each ballot, and campaign representatives have the ability to challenge it.
City Clerk Matt Normand said he expects the recount will take place five to six hours.
Sullivan said she has confidence in Normand and the workers who run the elections in the ward level.
Girard said he asked for the recount given the large number of absentee ballots, the number of blank ballots and voting mishaps in 2020 in Windham.
“The worst that’s going to come out of this is people here have greater confidence in the accuracy of the machines,” he said.