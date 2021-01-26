The Manchester school board this week voted to prohibit discrimination against transgender students, a move opposed by parents concerned with bathroom access and privacy.
The vote was 10-2-2, with Art Beaudry and Joe Lachance opposed. Peter Perich and Kathleen Kelley-Arnold abstained, and Kelly Thomas was absent.
The amendments to district policies were made to bring the Manchester School District into compliance with a 2019 state law prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity.
Monday’s vote came after several emails from parents were read aloud by school board clerk Angela Carey. Many who wrote were worried about cisgender students -- those who identify as their birth sex -- having to share bathrooms with transgender students.
Beaudry shared those concerns, saying he fears the policy might expose the district to litigation.
“There’s some bad things that go on in our bathrooms,” Beaudry said. “I know even heterosexual students that don’t feel safe in the bathrooms.
"We need to have unisex bathrooms so that all our students feel safe. There are kids that are literally in fear to go to the bathroom, they don’t go all day because they’re afraid of what they may see or what they might come in contact with.”
Manchester School District attorney Nicole Cox-Pelletier warned that if the school board didn’t pass the amendments, the district could face legal repercussions under state law.
New Hampshire enacted three pieces of non-discrimination legislation for transgender people in 2019.
Those included expanding non-discrimination provisions to health insurance and other areas, adding a non-binary gender marker (X) option to state identification documents and calling for a universal set of non-discrimination protections for students at public schools in the state.
The last measure included a recommendation that each school district and chartered public school should develop policies that address and prevent discrimination.
Cox-Pelletier said all students have a right to privacy, including those uncomfortable being around transgender students.
“The policy does stress that any student, regardless of reason, may request access to privacy,” Cox-Pelletier said. “The point of this policy is to make sure we’re not taking people, dividing them into separate groups and treating them differently. We want to keep all students feeling comfortable.”
School board member Jim Porter said he has coached youth sports for 30 years, including transgender athletes, and researched safety issues after hearing concerns from some parents about the policy.
According to Porter, data show the number of reported assaults on transgender students is higher in school districts where access to bathrooms and locker rooms is restricted based on gender identity.
“It seems to me in some ways trans women are being demonized or accused as being this Pandora’s box to sexual assault against girls in our high schools,” Porter said. “Transgender folks just don't assault people. The numbers just aren't there. If you look at children who are sexually assaulted, according to the CDC, 88% are assaulted by people who identify as male.”
“I don’t believe people are concerned about assaults by transgender students,” Perich said. “They are more concerned about people making believe they are transgender people and going into the bathrooms and doing something.”
Beaudry also expressed concerns about sports, fearing transgender girls could have an unfair advantage over cisgender girls.
“I have a daughter, and I would not want her playing sports with a person of the opposite sex,” he said. “In terms of locker rooms, I think we’re opening ourselves up to a can of worms in terms of litigation.
"Anybody that’s played sports, speaking as a man, we had a lot of things going on in our locker rooms that I wouldn’t want to have a female or anybody else in there while guys are fooling around.”
Mayor Joyce Craig supported the policy.
“All students, including trans and gender non-conforming students, deserve to feel safe and accepted in our schools, and I’m glad that the Board of School Committee voted to put protections and policies in place make it easier for trans students to learn and thrive,” Craig said in a statement.