Mayor Joyce Craig unveiled plans for a program enabling city students affected by the pandemic to attend college debt-free, an on-demand bus service, and an exploratory committee to work to bring pro hockey back to Manchester during a “State of the City” address Wednesday afternoon.
“We’re putting in the work to create equitable futures for our students,” said Craig. “We’re putting in the work to help our businesses recover and thrive. We’re putting in the work to build safe neighborhoods and empowered communities. The state of our city is strong, because our residents are. I am optimistic about the future, and look forward to the work ahead.”
Craig made her remarks before a sold-out gathering of the Greater Manchester Chamber at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.
Craig said in the coming weeks the city will announce “The Manchester Promise” program, a partnership with Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester Community College and Duet, an academic coaching service.
“This program will enable Manchester public school students who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, and who normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to go to college, to attend college debt-free,” said Craig. “By increasing access to higher education, we’re investing in the long-term success of our students, establishing foundations to fill local jobs, and encouraging them to stay in our community after they graduate.”
Community involvement
Craig emphasized the importance of community involvement in the ongoing search for a new superintendent of schools.
“We now have the opportunity to hire a superintendent with the leadership, vision and communication skills to continue our work in increasing student achievement and leading the district forward,” said Craig.
“Community involvement is pivotal in the long-term success of this hire, so I encourage you to participate in this process. We’re building a future for the Manchester School District to ensure all students in our public schools have equal access to everything from academic courses to extra-curricular activities — reflecting the needs of our community in all we do.”
Craig praised the work of the city’s health department during the pandemic and announced a historic new partnership with the New Hampshire National Guard to provide essential services for Manchester residents.
“This may include adult oral health care, medical screenings in priority neighborhoods, and home health visits for elderly residents,” said Craig.
Rebounding
Craig said the city’s Economic Development Department and director Jodie Nazaka are ready to assist downtown businesses recover from the pandemic.
“In the coming weeks, we’ll issue an RFP (request for proposals) to update the city’s marketing and branding strategy, working with the state tourism board to continue solidifying Manchester’s place as a top destination in New Hampshire,” said Craig. “I can’t remember the last time the city did something like that. We actually liken it to what the chamber did when they rebranded.”
She highlighted several upcoming events in Manchester, including the St. Patrick’s Day Parade this Sunday, March 26; the Fisher Cats home opener on April 12 and, back after a two-year hiatus, the Taco Tour on May 5.
“But, one thing that’s been missing is hockey,” said Craig. “Manchester is a hockey town. I’m pleased to announce that I’m establishing an exploratory committee to work to bring hockey back to the Queen City. We will continue supporting initiatives and events that will encourage people to live, visit and invest in our city.”
Microtransit
Craig said the city is exploring expanded transportation options. She said in 2019, the Manchester Transit Authority increased the frequency of Route 8 along South Willow Street, the city’s most popular bus route, to run every 30 minutes instead of every hour.
“When the pandemic hit, MTA saw its ridership drop 25% — except on Route 8, which increased 9%,” said Craig. “It’s a powerful example of the impact expanded frequency can have on ridership.”
Craig said the city and MTA are committed to bringing new forms of public transportation to Manchester, including microtransit. She said MTA is in the process of piloting a program for on-demand bus service, hoping to launch it in fiscal year 2023.
On-demand microtransit is similar to requesting an Uber or Lyft car. Riders request a vehicle (typically a small van or shuttle) through a mobile app or by calling a dispatcher to pick them up and drop them off at a location.
The forum featured a question-and-answer session with Craig and event moderator Scott Spradling, who asked the mayor if she is satisfied with the level of citizen public safety in the city.
“Am I satisfied? We can always do better on any front, but I am satisfied and extremely grateful for the work of the Manchester police department and what they do for the city,” said Craig.
“Can we do better? Absolutely. But the work that they do in terms of community engagement and keeping us safe, putting their lives on the line every day to keep us safe … I am extremely grateful for it.”