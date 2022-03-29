Mayor Joyce Craig presented her budget proposal for fiscal year 2023 Tuesday night, a spending proposal she said includes funding to allow Manchester to continue working “to ensure a safer, healthier and stronger community.”
The mayor’s proposed FY 2023 budget comes in at $376 million. It includes $169 million in spending on the city side and $189 million for the school district.
Craig delivered her budget address in the aldermanic chambers at City Hall, in front of an audience of city department heads and interested members of the public.
“As the economy continues to recover from COVID-19, we are still facing lingering challenges related to the pandemic,” said Craig. “The city and school district are not immune to the challenges other businesses across the country are facing … difficulty hiring, delays in supply chain, decreased revenues and increased healthcare and material costs. But amid all this, our city is moving forward and implementing innovative solutions to the challenges we face.”
Craig’s budget operates within the 3.57% tax increase outlined in the voter-approved tax cap; that offers about offers $8.2 million in additional property tax revenue -- $4.3 million allocated to the city and $3.9 million allocated to the school district.
The proposed budget doesn’t cover severance costs.
The city charter states the anticipated year-end surplus must be equally distributed to three areas -- the severance reserve, the rainy day fund, and applied to the tax rate.
The city used $2,059,500 in American Rescue Plan funds to supplement lost revenues in FY’22, restoring them to FY’19 levels -- however this means officials don’t anticipate a surplus to be used in the FY’23 budget.
The budget covers an additional $326,000 in state and city retirement costs.
“Over the past decade, Manchester has lost millions of dollars in state aid as a result of the state walking away from its obligation to pay 35 percent of pension costs -- a cost the city and the taxpayers are now paying in full,” said Craig. “I am hopeful HB1417 passes, as it would reinstate a small percent of the state's share, 7.5%, for police, fire and teachers beginning in FY'2024 -- which would equate to a savings of $1,103,018 for police and fire.”
Based on conversations with department heads, the city is anticipating 30 individuals may retire in FY23, which could cost approximately $1.5 million in severance costs.
“With approximately $400,000 left in the severance reserve at the end of FY22, this leaves $1.1 million that needs to be funded,” said Craig. “If severance is not funded, when an individual retires, the department will have to cover severance costs from their existing budget by leaving much-needed positions vacant. I appreciate the aldermen addressing this issue, and I urge them to have department heads come before the board and speak openly about the impact this could have on their operating budget.”
The budget proposal doesn’t include cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) for the 12 contracts that expire on June 30, 2022. The budget also does not cover some additional position requests, an increase in utility costs, or miscellaneous training requests.
The city’s health care consultants are projecting a $3 million increase in health insurance claims in FY’23. Craig’s proposed budget includes an additional $1.5 million for health insurance, leaving $1.5 million unfunded.
The city’s health care consultants will provide an update to the Board of Mayor and Alderman at its next meeting on April 5.
For public safety, Craig’s proposed budget includes funding a full complement of 267 police officers.
The budget also includes $120,000 to cover 50% of the fifth week of vacation for firefighters that was approved in their FY’22 one-year contract. The proposal also bonds $96,303 for AED replacement, $45,370 for a fire tower replacement, and $90,000 to update Station 3’s sprinkler and fire alarm system.
The budget includes $4.1 million to improve 32.9 miles of roads and $1.6 million for sidewalk repair.
On the school side, the proposed budget covers current programming and staff, along with costs associated with collective bargaining agreements, retirement, and a 6.5% increase in health insurance.
The school district’s budget also outlines uses of one-time grant funds -- ESSER funds received by the Manchester School District in three separate grants totaling $91 million.
In FY’23, city schools anticipate spending $27,260,567, which includes:
• $3.4 million in teaching personnel;
• $4.8 million in materials and resources;
• $11 million in ventilation upgrades;
The budget also includes $4.4 million in bonding for the following Capital Improvement Projects:
• $575,000 for the purchase of five school buses;
• $3 million for deferred maintenance projects in schools, including fire doors, roof replacement and elevators;
• $500,000 for school parking lot rehabilitation;
• $300,000 for school playground replacements at Bakersville and Webster elementary schools;
• $50,000 for Cullerot Park access to green space for Northwest Elementary School students;
Craig said the city has “a unique opportunity” in FY'23 to leverage city and federal funds and coordinate efforts “to ensure we come out of this pandemic stronger.”
“This budget is the first step in the process,” said Craig. “I look forward to hearing from our community and working with the aldermen to put forward a budget that best meets the needs of our community. Together, we must continue to work hard to make our city stronger. I look forward to helping create positive change for Manchester.”
A public hearing on the FY’23 budget is scheduled for April 16 at 6 p.m. in the aldermanic chamber at City Hall.