Nashua's Police Commission is the only one in the state still appointed by the governor and Executive Council, and Mayor Jim Donchess would like to see voters decide if city officials should make that decision instead.
Police Chief Mike Carignan plans to speak in opposition to the proposal to place a referendum question on the November ballot asking voters if appointments should be made by the mayor and president of the Board of Aldermen.
“I think it is a very dangerous thing to get local politicians involved in it,” Carignan said this week.
If local politicians have a say in who is hired, fired and promoted within the police department, it could potentially lend itself to corruption and a lack of transparency, the chief said.
“I think it is taking 10 steps back when we are all trying to take steps forward,” Carignan said.
Donchess said politics are involved when Concord officials decide who should be appointed to the police commission. If the governor and Executive Council are of the same party affiliation, decisions on appointments can be made to align certain ways, he said.
Aldermen will soon be presented with the proposal.
“If the voters don't like it, they can turn the question down,” Donchess said.
He would also like to expand the police commission from three to five members to increase the number of candidates being considered.
“It just seems impossible that in only one time in 130 years, only one woman qualified,” he said of the commission's membership.
Nashua Police Commission Chairman James Tollner said he has no issue with going to five members, but has serious concerns about how those members are appointed.
“The Nashua Police Commission is appointed by the governor to represent the day-to-day management of the police department, and was formed to prevent the insertion of local politics into the mix,” Tollner said. “To suggest the Nashua Police Department would be a better-run entity if a sitting mayor and Board of Aldermen appointed members would absolutely inject politics in the mix.”
There could be times when investigations overlap between city hall, aldermen and the police department, said Tollner, and the situation could get messy.
In an online statement, Alderwoman Jan Schmidt said she supports, for the most part, the proposal.
“I really appreciate taking back the right of the city. Local control is so important to just about everyone in Nashua, and raising the membership of the police commission from three to five makes sense moving us into the new century,” she said. “I am very concerned about the sticky part of choosing the candidates …”
Tim Hefferan, a former police chief in Nashua, said he is strongly opposed to the proposal.
Commissioners should continue to be appointed by individuals in Concord who know nothing about the politics or the personalities of the city’s police department, he said.