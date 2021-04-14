MANCHESTER — Working with developers to build more workforce housing, redeveloping Hackett Hill and building small parks are some of the efforts in the works to help the city bounce back as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to wane.
Mayor Joyce Craig spoke about the city’s recovery during the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City forum. The city is set to receive $44 million over the next two years from the federal government for recovery efforts.
The mayor told moderator Mike Skelton, president and CEO of the chamber, that she’ll likely make an announcement about whether she’ll run for a third term in the next few weeks.
The city is looking for feedback from residents on how the city should spend the $44 million. So far, 133 responses have been submitted. The recommendations so far include:
• 41%, transportation, infrastructure and recreation;
• 38%, affordable housing and homelessness;
• 15%, education;
• 14%, business and downtown events;
• 11%, finances, including lowering taxes, direct assistance;
• 8%, public health.
Craig noted the school district will get its own federal funds so the $44 million will focus on city projects.
“Some of the things we need to use these funds for are making up for lost revenues,” Craig said. “We know there was a decrease in revenues from parking, building permits and interest income.”
Some of the money will be used to upgrade city buildings, including proper air ventilation and installing new filtration systems, to make sure they’re safe.
Affordable housing
Craig hopes to boost the city’s affordable housing trust fund.
“These funds provide the first real opportunity for the city of Manchester to really look at how we can really increase affordable, workforce housing,” the mayor said. “We know that is critically necessary.”
Recently, a task force looked at affordable housing, which recommends forming a housing commission. Rent has increased 10% in the last year with a 1% vacancy rate.
The money could be used to incentivize developers, help nonprofits and provide grants for landlords to upgrade properties. Other options could include expanding uses in mixed zoning districts and working to amend the state’s building code to allow tiny houses.
“We have to stay focused on this and make sure we make some changes to encourage housing opportunities,” the mayor said.
Requests are out for developers to look at the Hartnett parking lot on Concord Street and the Pearl Street parking lot to see if mixed-use developments could be built there. A certain number of apartments would need to be designated affordable.
“We need parking but it doesn’t mean we can’t build up,” she said.
Craig said she’s also committed to finding solutions for the city’s homeless population and working to identify those who might be high risk of homelessness early on.
Infrastructure
Hackett Hill is “ready and prime” for development, but lacks proper access, Craig said. The state is considering relocating Exit 7 of the Everett Turnpike north of its present location and closer to Hackett Hill.
“It may be a good opportunity to look at investing a little money there for an access road to Hackett Hill, so we can show it appropriately,” she said. “When that exit is done there it will be a great opportunity for development in the city of Manchester.”
The city is also looking at changes in the Millyard, including improvement to Canal Street to be more pedestrian friendly and murals to be painted under the Amoskeag Bridge.
Other bright spots include recent news of Amtrak extending into Manchester and the construction of a vertiport, a pad for high-speed, electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The vehicles could allow the transport of human organs to hospitals in Dartmouth and Cambridge, Mass., in 15 minutes.
Outdoor dining
The installation of concrete barriers to expand outdoor dining along Elm Street has been vital for many restaurants, Skelton said.
Craig said the city is looking into more permanent solutions, including installing semi-permanent small parks, known as parklets.
“(They) encourage a strength of community,” Craig said. “They could not only be downtown but in neighborhoods to encourage people to get together, to share stories and do what we all want to do.”
Some federal money might be able to be used to implement the parklets, but guidelines have yet to be released.
“If we could I would love to do that throughout the city,” Craig said. “We know that Manchester residents and visitors to our city love being outside.”