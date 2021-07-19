Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig officially filed for re-election Monday formally joining opponent Victoria Sullivan.
“I’m proud of the progress our city has made, but our hard work continues,” Craig said in a statement.
Craig, who is in her second term, is the city’s 48th mayor and first woman to be elected to Manchester’s highest office.
Sullivan, a former state representative and Assistant Majority Leader, ran unsuccessfully against Craig for mayor in 2019.
Former at-large school board member and alderman Rich Girard has publicly declared his candidacy for mayor, but had not filed as of Monday.
Craig is among five candidates who filed papers Monday, which included former Fire Chief Dan Goonan, who is running for alderman at-large.
So far, he is running against incumbent Daniel O’Neil, Elizabeth Ann Moreau, June Trisciani, Mary Ngwanda Georges. Papers filed by Anthony Harris are pending, according to the city clerk’s office.
Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh also filed papers Monday along with Michael Goonan, who is running for selectmen in Ward 1; Deidre Christiansen, who is running for selectmen in Ward 5 and Mary Freitas, who is running for selectmen in Ward 7.
In all, 75 residents have filed papers to run in the municipal primary election. The filing period ends Friday.
For an updated list of candidates who have filed, go to www.manchesternh.gov.