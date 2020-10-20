A frustrated Mayor Joyce Craig said prominent homeless encampments on the lawn of the Hillsborough County courthouse likely will remain, after state officials told her they do not plan to force anyone off the property.
The news comes about four weeks after state officials posted "no camping" signs on the courthouse property. At the time, state officials said they were in charge of the property and were drawing up housing options for the campers.
But in an email Tuesday afternoon, Craig said state officials shared no plans to move the homeless during a recent telephone conversation. Throughout that conversation, state officials said no one would be "prevented from being on their property," and no curfew exists, Craig said.
"The last time the state completed a statewide plan to address homelessness was in 2006. The state is now in the same position that Manchester and many other communities are in, where unsheltered individuals are living on public land, with no other sheltering options available," Craig said.
She released her statement hours before Gov. Chris Sununu visited Manchester for a campaign event with local nonprofits.
Asked for his plan to address the homeless on state property, Sununu blamed Craig for the homelessness problem in Manchester.
He said the state has invested more than $100 million in new money for Manchester, but he can't say where it's gone, and there has to be some accountability on the local level.
"Every time there's a problem in the city of Manchester, the mayor's very quick to turn around and say, 'Go talk to the state, go talk to the state, go talk to the state,'" he said.
In early October, a reporter saw a handful of tents on each of the two lawns. On Tuesday, a reporter counted seven tents on the north lawn and 12 on the south lawn.
"It's a good environment, good people," said a man on the south lawn who identified himself as Cody. He said he feels safer at the downtown location than in wooded areas.
Fire Chief Dan Goonan, who has played a key role in homeless outreach, said emergency shelters -- Families in Transition has 107 beds between two physical locations -- are full most nights.
"I'm sure going into the winter it's going to get worse," he said.
Goonan said Fire Department outreach workers have been unsuccessful in their attempts to secure shelter for camp residents who want to move. Goonan said a statewide effort is needed to address homelessness, notably at the county courthouse.
"We're looking for a plan from the state to help us with this. It's their property," Goonan said.
Sununu said the state is opening shelters and providing resources to expand shelter capacity
"It's past time for the state to acknowledge their role and take action," Craig said.