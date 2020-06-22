Voting on town and school warrant articles, originally set for April 14, but postponed due to COVID-19, will finally take place Tuesday.
Absentee ballot request forms were mailed to all registered voters in Merrimack, and the town clerk sent out about 2,500 absentee ballots, according to Christensen, who said the town received an estimated 1,300 completed absentee ballots as of Monday morning.
“I have heard a lot of people saying they will vote in person,” said town moderator Lynn Christensen, who predicts the turnout, including absentee ballots, will be higher than the average of 2,500 ballots cast during a typical election.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at three polling sites -- Merrimack Middle School, St. John Neumann Church and James Mastricola Upper Elementary School.
She said the most contested item on the ballot is four openings for the school district’s budget committee. Ten contestants are vying for the four spots on the committee.
There is one vacant seat on the school board that is being sought by opponents Andy Hunter and Laurie Rothhaus. There are two vacant seats on the town council being sought by incumbents Bill Boyd and Finlay Rothhaus, as well as newcomer Charles Lafond.
“We are not going to be inundated,” Christensen said of the voter turnout. Still, she will be requiring that voters wear face masks and remain socially distant.
Paul Micali, assistant town manager, said recently that coordinated efforts have taken place with the local police and fire departments to make sure there are enough masks and gloves for election workers, although he is hopeful that voters will bring their own face coverings. Face masks will be on hand for people who do not arrive with them.
Hand sanitizer will also be available for use on election day, according to Micali. The number of people allowed in the polling stations at the same time will be limited, and lines will be spaced out for safety.
Voters are being asked to support a $33 million town operating budget and an $80.1 million school district operating budget. Two police union contracts are on the ballot. A proposal to spend $9.5 million on upgrades to the town’s wastewater treatment facility is also up for consideration.
On the school ballot, voters will decide whether to spend $265,000 to replace windows at Merrimack High School, $82,500 to hire an engineer to design a master plan for traffic and parking flow improvements along O’Gara Drive on the high school campus, $105,000 to replace bleachers at James Mastricola Upper Elementary School and $125,000 to raze the former Brentwood School.