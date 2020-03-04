Merrimack voters will be considering a school operating budget of $80.1 million at the polls next month.
There was little discussion on the proposed spending plan during Tuesday’s school deliberative session where voters opted to make no changes to the school district warrant.
The recommended budget of $80,111,563 is about $1 million more than the existing budget of $79 million.
Aside from the spending plan, local voters will also decide whether to spend additional funds on other school projects, including a proposed master plan study for the high school campus.
Andy Schneider, school board member, said the study, at a cost of $82,500, would include the hiring of an engineer to work with the public to design a series of options within a master plan for the property around the high school and O’Gara Drive.
The project would work to improve parking, traffic flow and lighting, while also potentially creating a safe walking loop, optimizing field space and providing more administrative office space, according to Schneider.
“This is kind of a waste of money,” said Rick Foote of Indian Rock Road, maintaining the school district does not need to hire an engineer to determine how to demolish a building or two in an effort to expand parking.
Voters will be asked to spend $125,000 to raze the former Brentwood School building, which sits in the center of the high school campus.
“That building is not fit for human habitation,” said Chuck Mower, vice chairman of the school budget committee. He said the building must be demolished so that the school district can stop losing money trying to keep it maintained.
Scott Adler of Deerwood Drive disagreed, saying now is not the right time to raze the building. He suggested that the project wait until the master plan for the campus is completed, which might allow the district to capitalize on other work at the same time and potentially save money on the demolition process.
A separate proposal to replace the wooden bleachers inside Smith gymnasium at James Mastricola Upper Elementary School is also on the ballot.
Brandi Nunez, school board member, said the existing bleachers were installed in 1972, and are not handicap accessible. The cost for the new bleachers is $105,000.
Jay Brule of Sarah Drive urged voters to reject the funding for new bleachers, saying the district is not required to replace the bleachers because of ADA issues since they are grandfathered in. He maintained that the first row of bleachers should be reserved for individuals with mobility issues.
The town’s deliberative session is set to take place on March 11. Voting day in Merrimack is on April 14.