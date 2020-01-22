$5.8 million Kingston fire station proposed

KINGSTON — Voters in March are expected to consider a new $5.8 million fire station.
The proposed project has been in the works for years as the town has searched for a location for a new station.
Newly appointed Fire Chief Graham Pellerin said the current station at 148 Main St., which was built in 1948 and has been expanded over the years, is inadequate for the department’s needs.
“As the town grows, we’re obviously going to need more fire trucks, possibly,” he said at a public hearing last week, adding that the department may need a ladder truck within the next 10 to 15 years.
The proposed station would be 14,125 square feet and would have eight bays, one of which would be used for decontamination, gear, and showers.
“This building will be good for hopefully 50 years,” Pellerin said.
If approved, the new station would be built off the back corner of the current station, which would be used until the project is complete. The old station would be removed once the new one is open.
Space is tight in the old station, which has required the department to minimize the length of its trucks to be able to fit around them when they’re parked inside, Pellerin said.
The trucks must be moved outside when general maintenance work is done, which Pellerin said isn’t the best situation during the winter months.
The current station has three bathrooms, but two lack heat.
Pellerin said the bathrooms don’t comply with regulations under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The station also has a chair lift on a back stairway, but he said it’s not big enough to accommodate all wheelchair sizes.
He recalled a meeting held in recent years in which former Brentwood Fire Chief Kevin Lemoine, who uses a wheelchair, was unable to use the chair lift.
“The Main Street station, being 70 years old, has definitely served its purpose,” Pellerin said.
The department, which now has coverage 24/7, also has a second smaller station on Hunt Road.
The new station would add 49 cents to the tax rate, meaning an average home with an assessed value of $260,000 would see a $127 tax increase in 2021.
But the tax impact could change depending on how the town ultimately decides to fund the building project if it’s approved. Selectmen voted 3-2 last week to propose another warrant article asking voters to approve using $2.6 million from an infrastructure fund to help offset the cost of the new station.