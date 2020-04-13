Under continuing legal fire, Peterborough’s Monadnock Rod and Gun Club has been ordered to pay $650,000 to the neighbors on whose property the club built its firearms range.
The club, which has been in existence since 1947, brought a lawsuit against Scott and Bridgette Perry over the firearms range. The range extended onto the Perry’s Old Jaffrey Road property, and the club sought a ruling so that it could take the land through adverse possession.
Club President Mark Carbone, who also is representing the club in court, could not be reached for comment Monday. The damages order, issued March 25 by Judge David Anderson, indicates that no one from the club attended the March 3 damages hearing.
The Perrys had three experts testify about the damage done to their land when the club filled in the wetlands to build parts of the range, according to the court order.
The soil used for fill is now considered contaminated, according to the order. The total to remove the soil and remediate the land is $648,402, according to the experts who testified on behalf of the Perrys, according to Anderson’s order.
Anderson did not order the club to pay attorney fees to the Perrys.
Bridgette Perry said Monday the range was built around 2010 as a 50-yard gun range and was expanded over the years to a 200-yard range. When the Perrys discovered the range was on their land, the club’s board initially offered $10,000 for the property, she said. The couple refused, at which point the club sued them, she said.
The firearms range has been silent since 2018, when the town was granted an injunction against the club. Peterborough’s Deputy Town Administrator Nicole McStay said Monday the town will file its own lawsuit against the club before the end of the month.
Peterborough previously sued the club over alleged land use violations but held off while the Perry case proceeded, McStay said in an email.
“In addition to the violations related to the wetlands, the town’s complaint also included violations of the State Building Code, Site Plan Review Regulations, and Zoning Ordinance, which occurred on the MRGC property and are included in the town’s complaint,” McStay said.
The club had the only outdoor range in town before the shutdown. In 2018, voters adopted a zoning amendment that outlaws all new outdoor gun ranges.
“They’ve never been held accountable for any damned thing they’ve done down there,” Bridgette Perry said.
Scott Perry said he has not heard from the club since the damages order was issued. He said the club has 30 days to appeal.
“Right now we’re kind of in a waiting game,” he said.