Monday’s meeting of the Belknap County Delegation to fill a vacancy on the Gunstock Area Commission — an action that critics charge would give the delegation the ability to privatize the county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort — is expected to be controversial and well-attended.
The delegation will meet at 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Belknap County Complex; the proceedings will be streamed live on YouTube.
Monday’s meeting is the latest development in the County Delegation vs. Gunstock Area Commission saga.
Last October, four Gunstock commissioners approached the county delegation about removing the fifth commissioner, Peter Ness, for a perceived conflict of interest and for being abusive to staff.
Rather than remove Ness, however, the delegation, led by Chairman Mike Sylvia of Belmont, sought to remove the petitioners for a variety of offenses.
On the cusp of what was scheduled as a Nov. 15 delegation meeting to remove the three remaining commissioners who sought to oust Ness, those commissioners — then-Chairman Brian Gallagher, Vice Chair Gary Kiedaisch and Rusty McLear — filed a motion in Belknap County Superior Court to prevent the meeting.
That motion was denied by Judge James O’Neill III as was a motion — currently on appeal — that in the event the delegation sought to remove them in the future, Gallagher, Kiedaisch and McLear would essentially have “due process” ensured before the hypothetical removal hearing, rather than after it.
Earlier this month, Gallagher resigned from the Gunstock Commission.
The action may make the lawsuit moot and will give the Belknap Delegation, which has the sole statutory authority to appoint and remove Gunstock Commission members — ostensible control of the commission with an appointment Monday.
Gallagher, and most recently a group that bills itself as Citizens for Gunstock, has claimed that the delegation wants to privatize Gunstock, even though it is profitable and well run.
Citizens for Gunstock took out three full-page ads in editions of last week’s Laconia Daily Sun newspaper, asking in one “Is a hijacking taking place” at Gunstock and imploring readers to not let Gunstock “go downhill.”
The ad warns that with control of the Gunstock Commission, the delegation, which is made up of the 18 all-Republican House of Representatives members from Belknap County, will be able to “sell assets, lease property, and move forward with their fiscally irresponsible free-stater movement for less government.”
Sylvia is an acknowledged member of the “Free State” movement and is the primary sponsor of a constitutional amendment that would see New Hampshire “peaceably” declare independence from the United States and proceed “as a sovereign nation.”
In a Jan. 29 letter in the Laconia Daily Sun, Sylvia blasted the “Sneaky Petes” of Citizens for Gunstock who, he said, “misdirect the public with a charge that due process is being denied.”
Candidates for the Gunstock commission vacancy will be given equal consideration, said Sylvia, adding that Monday’s meeting “will begin with public comments.”