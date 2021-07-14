The mayor’s move to trim funds for Nashua police and fire crews is too risky, aldermen said as they voted to override Jim Donchess’ veto of the city’s $425 million operating budget.
“I for one will not put the citizens of Nashua, their lives and properties at risk for less than the cost of a cup of coffee per month,” Alderman Richard Dowd said during Tuesday’s meeting.
He said the police and fire departments are asking to keep the same level of service they had last year.
Last week, aldermen approved the new fiscal year budget of $425 million after adding back about $660,000 that was initially removed in Mayor Jim Donchess’ proposed budget for the city’s police and fire departments.
Using his veto power, Donchess then reduced the bottom line of the fire department budget to $28,036,594. He reduced the bottom line of the police department budget to $35,200,858. Overall, his veto decreased the total budget by $329,000, or half of what the aldermen added to his proposed spending plan.
The Board of Aldermen voted 13-2 to override the mayor’s veto, with aldermen Ernest Jette and Patricia Klee unsuccessfully attempting to sustain the veto.
“It is a compromise. He went halfway,” Klee said of the mayor.
“These cuts are really small compared to their overall budgets,” Jette said of the police and fire departments.
Donchess said his initial proposal to allow a 1.7% increase for police and fire was reasonable, as was his second compromise to meet aldermen in the middle.
“I think we could be headed to a 4% tax increase,” he warned aldermen, noting a $4.4 million increase in pension costs and about a $7.5 million reduction in school aid from the state.
Alderman Lori Wilshire, president of the Board of Aldermen, said there is no fat in the police and fire department budgets.
The city cannot afford to cut back on its essential services for police and fire, said Alderman Tom Lopez, adding officers and firefighters need to have proper funding for equipment, training and more.
The override portion approved by aldermen will calculate to slightly more than $10 a year for the average taxpayer, according to Dowd.
Still, the overall tax rate increase associated with the city’s new budget of $425,353,036 is expected to reach about 4%, Donchess said.