The New Hampshire Association of Assessing Officials is reprimanding a Nashua city assessor and the city’s former chief assessor for separate ethical violations.
The NHAAO Ethics Committee recently found that Jon Duhamel, the former chief assessor in Nashua, violated a code of ethics when he “refused to make available all public records in their custody for public review …”
As a result, Duhamel has been issued a reprimand and was ordered to complete a Right-to-Know course and a separate course on standards of professional practice and ethics within a year, according to a letter written by Richard Vincent, chair of the committee.
The committee met with Duhamel in March, and also determined from that meeting that Duhamel’s supervision of the revaluation contract with KRT, the assessing firm that previously completed Nashua’s revaluation of properties, was “poorly conducted in certain areas.”
According to Vincent’s letter, it appears that verification of the sale of properties was completed by city employees, even though the contract called for KRT personnel to verify the data.
The committee also ruled that Gregg Turgiss, who is still employed as an assessor with the city, also violated the Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct when he reviewed the work of his brother, Gary Turgiss, another Nashua assessor, “which could create the appearance of impropriety or a conflict of interest,” said Vincent.
A reprimand was issued to Gregg Turgiss, who has been ordered to complete, within a year, the same ethics course as Duhamel; the board determined that Gary Turgiss did not violate any ethical rules.
The latest findings by the NHAAO follow an extensive investigation into the Nashua Assessing Division.
A previous audit report highlighted significant problems within the city’s assessing department, at which time the chief assessor position held by Duhamal was eliminated.
The audit revealed ineffective management of the assessing department, a lack of internal policies to guide operations and more. It also noted that a full measure-and-list of all properties within the city has not been conducted since the early 1990’s. That full revaluation process, however, is now underway.
Since the audit, several improvements have been made within the department, which is now overseen by a director of administrative services, Kimberly Kleiner.
Kleiner did not comment on the complaint against Duhamel since he is a former employee. In regards to the complaint against Gregg Turgiss and his review of work completed by his brother, Kleiner said Gregg Turgiss “had been instructed to inspect the property by his supervisor, the chief assessor,” who is no longer a city employee.
“The city endeavors to deliver the highest standard of government service in all areas, specifically including assessing. Over the last year, many changes have occurred in the department which should resolve these past issues and ensure a higher level of service going forward,” said Kleiner.
Duhamel did not respond to a request for comment.
Laurie Ortolano, the woman who first voiced concerns about discrepancies within the assessing department last year, said Wednesday that the lack of oversight by Duhamel and city officials in the last revaluation process “really invalidates the new assessments. We must do better with our management oversight.”
“It is nice to see a process that works and allows the public access to the NHAAO decision. This is a good start toward validating my concerns …,” said Ortolano, who filed a civil lawsuit against the city earlier this year claiming it is withholding public information and not abiding the state’s Right-to-Know law.