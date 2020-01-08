NASHUA -- The city is still on the hunt for a new chief assessor position -- a role eliminated last year after a department audit.
Mayor Jim Donchess recently recommended that $95,700 in contingency funds be used to once again hire a chief assessor for the remainder of fiscal year 2020. Nashua has been advertising the role since Dec. 11.
Last year, the chief assessor position, then filled by Jon Duhamal, was removed after an internal audit highlighted several problems, including ineffective management and a lack of internal policies. Several changes have since been made as a result of the audit findings.
“2019 has been a very challenging year for the assessing department, but I would like to thank all of our staff for their professionalism, their continued dedication, the hours that you have put into this past year, and the work that you have completed is to be recognized,” Kim Kleiner, administrative services director, told the Board of Assessors.
According to the advertisement seeking a new chief assessor, the city is searching for someone with extensive knowledge of city and state laws and assessment activities who has 10 or more years of experience in the field and is a certified New Hampshire Assessor Manager, or who can acquire the certificate within a year.
The salary, based on qualifications, is between $98,226 and $114,929.
An audit of the assessing department was ordered last year following citizen complaints and concerns, specifically surrounding allegations that the city’s assessing records do not appropriately reflect new building work and home upgrades in a timely manner, that practices and policies are not in place and that some properties are significantly undervalued despite permits for large home projects.
The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration has asked the assessing department for a 2019 sales ratio study. According to Kleiner, the DRA granted an extension, and assessors are continuing their sales inspections and will submit the study by Jan. 15.
A city resident, Laurie Ortolano, previously hired a private investigator to provide surveillance on one of the city’s assessors; according to the investigator’s report, the employee was spending hours driving around in his car aimlessly and sitting in his parked vehicle for extended periods of time.
More recently, the local police department opened an investigation into criminal allegations against the city’s assessing department. Those allegations include concerns of potential mileage fraud and unexplained reductions to property assessments, police said earlier.
“I’d like to thank the public because it has been equally a challenging year for members of the public in dealing with the assessing office and the changes made in here,” Ortolano said in response to Kleiner’s comments, maintaining data is still being restricted by the department.
Kleiner said that thousands of requests for data have been answered. She was unavailable to comment Wednesday on how many applications have been submitted for the new chief assessor position.
