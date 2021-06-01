Mostly closed for the past year, Nashua City Hall is to fully reopen to the public on Monday.
The mayor’s office has announced that all departments offering in-person services will be accepting walk-in customers. Appointments are still being required for the city’s assessing department, and are being encouraged for the city’s motor vehicle department.
“For residents walking in without appointments who are not sure if they need to make one, a city hall greeter is located at the back of the building on the first floor and can assist residents with making an appointment and answer any questions they may have,” the city said in a statement.
Residents have been urging city officials for months to reopen the building, which is now open only by appointment.
“Safety protocols and helpful signage are in place for members of the public who enter city hall, including that individuals who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear a face mask for the protection of others,” states a news release. “The city of Nashua has rescinded its mask ordinance, so individuals who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a face mask.”
Some aldermanic committee meetings are also returning to city hall.
“All of the budget review committee meetings are now run out of the (aldermanic) chamber and the members of the committee have the option of being there in-person or via Zoom,” Alderman Richard Dowd said on Tuesday. “It has worked pretty good so far.”
Until the governor rescinds his emergency order, Dowd said it is likely that aldermen and committee meetings will still provide a remote option.
“I think some of the board members aren’t quite comfortable coming back in person yet,” he said.
The aldermanic chambers have been renovated in recent months, so elected officials are still adjusting to the new video system, monitors and desks, according to Dowd. Those kinks will be ironed out before the full Board of Aldermen returns, he said.
Other parts of city hall are still under construction; renovations are expected to be finished by the end of June.
Last week, several residents pleaded with aldermen to fully reopen Nashua City Hall.
“That is our house. We pay for it -- it is the taxpayers,” said AJ Todd of Nashua.
Laurie Ortolano of Nashua agreed, saying the process should be made as simple as possible.
“I think city hall and these government buildings are paid for by the people and are really owned by the people,” said Ortolano.