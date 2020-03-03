As Nashua leaders debate whether to formally allow gender or gender-neutral titles on the Board of Aldermen, at least three city officials say Nashua should explore changing its form of government from aldermen to city councilors.
While some aldermen say it is a longstanding tradition to refer to members of the Board of Aldermen as aldermen, others believe that it is time to provide elected officials with options for their title, such as alderman, alderwoman or alderperson.
“I think it strikes a balance where we need to, in my opinion, stand with the LGBTQ community,” said Alderman Ben Clemons. “And while the state doesn’t allow us to right now fully embrace that in a way that would be more practical, we can do this by amending or actually adding to our ordinances this legislation which simply allows each elected alderman to make the choice of how they want to be addressed.”
Although the aldermanic personnel and administrative affairs committee is recommending the proposed change, some aldermen are voicing opposition.
Women have been serving on the Board of Aldermen for more than 40 years, said Alderman Richard Dowd, adding they have always been referred to as aldermen. While it would be fine to place the title alderwoman on a business card, Dowd said aldermen are elected with the alderman or alderman-at-large title; some women on the board have previously requested the title of alderwoman, which has been informally obliged.
He said it appears as if the proposal is trying to fix something that is not broken.
“Saying that tradition is the reason that we don’t change it, I think, is the coward’s way out,” said Alderman Shoshanna Kelly, who stressed that when the aldermanic title was created decades ago, women typically stayed at home, were not able to serve on the board or possibly could not have even voted.
Elected officials should be given the opportunity to decide what title they want attached to their names, Kelly said, who later apologized for her candidness and stressed that she honors different perspectives, but is passionate about this matter.
Alderman June Caron said there are now more women on the Board of Aldermen than ever before; the 15-member board currently has seven female members.
Still, Caron said, she is concerned that various titles could get confusing. She questioned the need for an ordinance to address the matter, saying the board can honor and respect a person’s title request without having a formal ordinance in place.
At least three people said they would support the idea of a city council as opposed to a Board of Aldermen, which would allow for the gender-neutral term of councilor instead of alderman.
“If we did become a city council, we avoid all these problems,” said Alderman Ernest Jette, who suggested that the city approach the state Legislature to change its charter from a Board of Aldermen to a city council.
Clemons said that was his original intent, which he supports, but believes that, in the meantime, an ordinance giving aldermen various title options would be appropriate.
Kelly said she would also like to see Nashua pursue a more progressive role as city councilors, especially since Nashua is a welcoming and diverse city, she said.