As firefighters in Nashua start their 16th month without a contract, aldermen are considering another proposed bargaining agreement with the union that the mayor is again warning could be "unsustainable."
Earlier this year, aldermen rejected a tentative contract with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 789 that would have included salary increases of more than 16% over the four years of the agreement.
This week aldermen were presented with a new agreement that, if approved, offers a 14% pay raise over the life of the four-year contract.
“Contracts like this could result in unsustainable budgets. We have got to get these health care costs under control,” said Mayor Jim Donchess, who also opposed the first contract.
According to Donchess, the health care changes the city requested, specifically related to deductibles, are not included in the new contract.
“I believe that we have a primary responsibility, and maybe our first responsibility, to the hardworking taxpayers and residents of the city of Nashua,” said Donchess.
While he said he respects and appreciates the city’s firefighters, Donchess said Nashua is facing major financial challenges related to COVID-19, a $4.4 million hit with pension obligations and a $3 million increase in health care costs for the second year in a row.
The contract, which is supported by the Nashua Fire Commission, the agreement would run from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2023. It would include salary increases for 170 union members, including an almost 4% retroactive pay increase for fiscal year 2020, a 2.9% increase for fiscal year 2021, a 4% or 4.5% increase for fiscal year 2022 and a 3.5% or 4% increase for the final year.
The size of the increases for 2021 and 2022 would depend on whether a proposed medical benefit incentive is paid.
The contract's cost to the city would go from $11.4 million to $13.1 million or almost $13.3 million, depending on whether the incentive is paid.
“I appreciate the mayor’s concerns with the citizens of this community. We share the same concerns,” said Tom Wholey, president of Local 789.
Wholey said the union and the city have both negotiated in good faith, and he is hoping that aldermen will support the tentative agreement.
Concessions have been made in the contract and a 4% decrease in cost of living adjustments were made from the original proposal, Wholey said.
“This is not just about paying employees. This is about families and supporting the firefighters,” he said.
Alderman Ben Clemons agreed, saying the new contract should be approved, especially since Nashua firefighters have been working without a contract for so long.
“It becomes very hard to justify doing things like the performing arts center and a lot of the other projects like the riverfront (improvements) and things like that when, at the same time, some of us refuse to pay our employees a decent wage and give them a contract they deserve,” Clemons said.
According to Donchess, firefighters were offered an 11% raise months ago, which he described as “pretty generous.” He claimed that the fire commission, at some point, did not cooperate and stopped working with the city’s finance team on negotiations.
“We are trying to reach an agreement, but this health care issue is very, very important,” he said.
The newest contract, which was presented to aldermen on Tuesday, will be reviewed by an aldermanic committee before a final vote by the full board.