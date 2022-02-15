As Nashua emerges from the impact of COVID-19, Mayor Jim Donchess told the city’s aldermen that he believes the city is on the right track — but warns the cost of housing and moves from the state could knock the Gate City off course.
In his annual “state of the city” speech to the Nashua Board of Aldermen, Donchess said he thinks the city is poised for growth, as the Nashua Center for the Arts nears completion, along with several downtown projects and hundreds of housing units in development — but, he said, the state’s handling of pension costs and legislators’ moves to block any state money from funding a commuter rail line to Boston could hinder progress, as could the rising cost of homes.
“This year brings optimism and challenges in equal measure,” he said, with the pandemic looming over everything.
“Tragically 137 Nashuans have died from COVID, including one of our own city employees, Andre Pelletier,” he said. Donchess also noted the $1.5 million Nashua has spent on COVID-19 testing alone. But, he said, the outdoor dining that began as a pandemic emergency measure has been a boon to downtown, and is helping to spur development.
Donchess rattled off the names of several new and expanding downtown businesses, and new commercial developments along the state line.
The pandemic has upended the housing market, he said, with rents skyrocketing and property values rising — and along with property values, property taxes are increasing.
The city expects hundreds of new housing units, Donchess said. He noted a group of investors’ plan to develop 150 apartments on School Street, the city’s move to add 150 units of workforce housing on Marshall Street and 200 affordable housing units on Central Street. Donchess said he hopes to use funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to develop affordable housing.
Donchess slammed the state pension system for raising Nashua’s annual contribution to the pension fund, calling the move “downshifting” and saying the move increased local property taxes by 2% in Nashua.
He also criticized the state legislators who had proposed legislation to block state funds from being used for a commuter rail connection to Boston.
“Connecting us by another mode of transportation to the largest economy in New England will help us add jobs and grow opportunity, and it will help us attract the young families we need to ensure our future success,” Donchess said.
Donchess boasted of budget cuts to city hall departments and to the department of public health that totaled more than $500,000.
“I am committed to keeping property tax increases to a minimum,” Donchess said.
He said he vetoed budgets he deemed “unsustainable” — though did not mention that his vetoes cut police and fire budgets, or that city aldermen voted to override those vetoes.
“In the coming fiscal year, it is again my intention to propose department budgets which are in line with the cost of living,” Donchess said.
“Hopefully our Board of Aldermen will back me up in keeping increases to a reasonable level.”
Donchess did voice support for pay raises for teachers. The city’s teachers union is locked in contentious bargaining with the school district and the district’s persistent challenges with hiring and retention, though he said he believed changes to the health insurance plans could deliver savings.