NASHUA -- While being sworn into his second consecutive term, Mayor Jim Donchess vowed Sunday to listen, learn and be accountable to the citizens of the Gate City.
This is Donchess' fourth term as mayor overall, as he previously served two terms in the 1980s.
"We have done a lot over the last four years, but I know that Nashua's best is yet to come," Donchess said during the 110th annual inauguration ceremony for city government. "As we look ahead to the next four years, I am ready to serve Nashua with energy, creativity and hard work."
Donchess ran unopposed in the November election, where two new aldermen and five new members of the Board of Education were elected into office.
"This is a day of celebration for all of those who have worked hard to get here, but it is also a time for thanks," he said.
Donchess highlighted some of the city's accomplishments from the past four years, including the implementation of full-day kindergarten, a $41.5 million paving plan for city roadways, ambitious energy reduction goals, the development of a Nashua riverfront master plan and being designated a welcoming city.
Throughout the next four years, Donchess said, the city will focus on its middle schools by replacing the aging Elm Street Middle School with a new school facility and renovating the two other middle schools.
Nashua is committed to becoming a greener city by working with city departments to reduce its carbon footprint and become carbon neutral by 2050, according to Donchess, who said Nashua's young people are determined to make a difference when it comes to climate change.
The mayor said Nashua will keep fighting for commuter rail, develop a new master plan dubbed Imagine Nashua 2040 and open a new downtown performing arts center within the next four years.
"By continuing to work together, by valuing and supporting each other, we can realize our vision of making Nashua the best middle-sized city, the best place to live in America," said the mayor.
He warned Nashua residents about the rising costs of health care for city employees, which he acknowledged will be a financial challenge in the years ahead. Health care costs increased by $3.3 million over this past year, and are expected to increase by nearly as much in the coming year, according to Donchess.
"We should take these rapidly increasing costs of health care seriously, and exercise fiscal discipline as we consider new spending commitments so that property tax increases remain affordable for our residents," he said.
Elizabeth Lu and Skip Cleaver, new members of the Board of Aldermen, were also sworn into office on Sunday. On the Board of Education, new members Jennifer Bishop, Jessica Brown, Sharon Giglio, Sandra Ziehm and Paula Johnson took their oaths of office.
Lori Wilshire was once again nominated as president of the Board of Aldermen.
She thanked the city’s employees, and said it is her honor to continue serving Nashua.
She reflected on the late Alderman Brian McCarthy, saying this is her first inauguration without him joining her on the stage.
“He was a friend and a mentor,” she said of McCarthy, who died in November 2018 while serving as board president. Many city leaders continue to miss his friendship and knowledge, Wilshire said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.