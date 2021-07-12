Nashua’s mayor has vetoed two line items of the city’s new operating budget that was adopted last week, saying Monday that he is hopeful aldermen will reach a “very modest” compromise.
Last week, aldermen approved the new fiscal year budget of $425 million after adding back about $660,000 that was initially removed in Mayor Jim Donchess’ proposed budget for the city’s police and fire departments.
“The aldermen gave them what they had requested,” said Donchess, who had provided police and fire crews a 1.7% increase in funding; both departments requested more. “I am still trying to reach some type of compromise to save as much as we can … I think the right vote is to help the taxpayers at the end and accept my second compromise proposal,” he said on Monday.
Under his veto power, Donchess is reducing the bottom line of the fire department budget to $28,036,594, and he is reducing the bottom line of the police department budget to $35,200,858.
Overall, his veto decreases the overall budget by a total of $229,000, or half of what the aldermen added to his proposed spending plan.
Aldermen will meet on Tuesday to discuss Donchess’ veto. In order to override his veto, 10 votes would be needed by the board of 15 members, according to Donchess.
“We all understand that this was a tight budget due to the $11 million the state of New Hampshire passed down to us for this budget, but we still need to be sure our public safety is the best it can be as our citizens both expect it and deserve it,” Lori Wilshire, president of the Board of Aldermen, said on Monday.
Aldermen were told earlier by police and fire officials that four patrolmen would need to be eliminated and potentially 16 firefighter positions as well if the mayor’s initial budget with a 1.7% increase for their divisions had been adopted.
“The mayor is in a difficult position. The state majority passed down the cost of their partisan agenda, and now he has to run a city with what’s left, while the people cheering on these efforts try to shift the blame onto him,” said Alderman Tom Lopez. “He did his best, and now the aldermen need to stand up for a good budget.”
Donchess said that he asked all city departments to submit proposed budgets with zero increases, noting the public works budget was down 1.3%, the library budget was down 1.9% and the city hall budget was down 2.9%. Donchess said his initial proposal to allow a 1.7% increase for police and fire was reasonable, as is his second compromise to meet aldermen in the middle.
“It is not like I am cutting their budgets,” he said, explaining that even with his line item vetoes, the fire budget is up $1.24 million and the police budget is up $2.07 million.
The budget adopted by aldermen last week was $425,353,036. Under Donchess' veto power, the new budget is $425,024,036 -- unless aldermen agree to override his veto.