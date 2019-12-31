NASHUA -- The mayor has vetoed one of two police contracts approved last week by aldermen, maintaining that tax increases must be kept at a minimum.
This is the third time that Mayor Jim Donchess, who has been mayor for a combined 11 years, has exercised his veto power.
“I am issuing this veto to protect the citizens of Nashua from tax increases, while I am mindful and appreciative of the outstanding service that all employees of the Nashua Police Department provide to our great city,” said Donchess.
Donchess has vetoed a police civilian contract with the UFPO Local 645 professional employees of the Nashua Police Department, which includes 16 employees such as attorneys and information technology workers.
The bargaining agreement, which was approved unanimously by aldermen, provides a total 11.25 percent wage increase throughout the four years of the contract -- a 2.25 percent salary raise the first year, followed by 3 percent raises each of the following three years of the agreement.
Donchess said that agreeing to 3 percent raises creates a “troublesome precedent for other city negotiations,” maintaining that wage increases of 3 percent year after year will build budgets that are not sustainable.
“I asked the board to consider, under current conditions, limiting raises to the cost of living, or 2 percent per year,” he said in his veto message, explaining healthcare costs for city employees are rising 20 percent, or about $6 million throughout a two-year period, and are projected to increase even more.
Deputy Chief James Testaverde of the Nashua Police Department said earlier that, “we are having trouble believing this is a new phenomenon,” adding the healthcare concerns were not relayed to police during negotiations.
Although the contract was approved 15-0, Alderman Richard Dowd said he understands the concerns from the mayor.
Dowd said city officials must sit down with health insurance representatives in the new year to explore possible ways of mitigating the significant cost increases. In addition, the budget pressures facing the city in the coming year must also be discussed by aldermen to ensure that the tax rate “doesn’t get out of hand,” he said.
Chief Mike Carignan of the Nashua Police Department said the civilian police union went back to the table several times to negotiate this contract, explaining the workers gave up a “pretty hefty sick buyout benefit.”
Although two police contracts were approved last week, the mayor is only vetoing the civilian police contract.
A separate contract for police supervisors is not being challenged. That contract includes pay hikes for 23 police sergeants and nine police lieutenants. The lieutenants will receive 3 percent wage increases for each of the next four years, while the sergeants will receive 3 percent wage increases for two years each and 2.75 percent wage increase for another two years each.
Aldermen have scheduled an emergency meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday to address the mayor’s veto of the civilian police contract.
