Citing inconsistency among city bargaining agreements, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess has vetoed a segment of the newly approved firefighter contract.
At issue is an optional high-deductible health plan with a health savings account already available to city employees.
“Instead, the vetoed provisions pay the firefighters approximately $129,000 in additional wages every year, forever, for marginal, and possibly only temporary, increases in the use of the more affordable option that is already available to all city employees -- the so-called ‘high deductible plan,’ Donchess said.
The mayor said 1% increase in wages over two years would be on top of the 14.5% raise given to the collective bargaining agreement, and would be "compounded by all future increases.”
He said it is unfair to other employees that one group of city workers would be paid more than others to choose the high-deductible plan.
The city’s plan, already adopted by five groups of employees, raises deductibles for drugs and some services, and also saves money for employees by reducing the deduction in their weekly paycheck by about 20%, according to Donchess.
The city already pays every employee who selects the high-deductible plan $3,000 per year, every year, for family and two-person plans, and $1,500 per year for individual plans, the mayor said.
Nashua firefighters have been working without a contract for about 16 months. Aldermen approved the new contract last week with a vote of 12-2, with one member abstaining.
“The Nashua Board of Fire Commissioners, along with Nashua Fire Rescue administration, negotiated what we felt was a fair agreement with Local 789,” said Kevin Burgess, chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners, adding the agreement had full support from the aldermanic budget review committee and the majority of aldermen.
“While I can appreciate the mayor’s choice to exercise this veto, I am confident that our Board of Aldermen will uphold its original ruling and provide the members of our department a fair contract that they deserve,” added Burgess.
Thomas Wholey, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 789, said earlier that although the overall cost of the contract is a 15.8% increase, that percentage includes retirement, insurance and salary; the actual wage increases represent about 10% of that number, he said.
Alderman Ben Clemons said that the new contract needs to move forward, especially since Nashua firefighters have been working without a contract for so long.
“It becomes very hard to justify doing things like the performing arts center and a lot of the other projects like the riverfront (improvements) and things like that when, at the same time, some of us refuse to pay our employees a decent wage and give them a contract they deserve,” said Clemons.