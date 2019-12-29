NASHUA — Despite the mayor’s warning about the price tag, aldermen approved new bargaining agreements with two police unions.
“We will struggle,” Mayor Jim Donchess warned city officials last week. “... I don’t think we want to create an unsustainable situation for the city.”
Donchess said it is his job to look at the fiscal health of the city, and to propose steps that are in the best interests of taxpayers and employees.
While he wants to be fair to city employees, Donchess said a 2% raise similar to cost of living adjustments is more appropriate than the 3% raises approved by aldermen last week.
He warned elected officials that health care costs will increase 11% next year, or by an estimated $3 million, coupled with a potential 8.6% increase the following year.
With a unanimous vote, aldermen approved new contracts with the Nashua Police Supervisors Association and the UFPO Local 645 Professional Employees of the Nashua Police Department.
The new bargaining agreement for police supervisors includes pay hikes for nine police lieutenants and 23 police sergeants. The lieutenants will receive 3% wage increases for each of the next four years, while the sergeants will receive 3% wage increases for two years and 2.75% wage increases for another two years.
“These are the first-line supervisors,” said James Testaverde, deputy police chief. He said the supervisors are an integral and vital part of the success of the agency.
Testaverde stressed that the concerns about health care costs were not discussed with the union during negotiations.
In addition, he said the department is currently down 17 police officers. Although three new officers have been sworn in, they still must undergo training and will not be on the streets for several more months.
Testaverde said the police department is not cutting any services.
“It is a competitive market,” agreed Alderman David Tencza, who said the contract should not be stalled because of the health care costs. Every year there are difficult financial decisions to be made, but Tencza said the police contract should not be one of them. He stressed that the police supervisors should know that city officials value their work, and that aldermen want them to stay in Nashua.
Aside from the supervisors’ contract, a separate bargaining agreement with 16 professional police employees was also approved, which consists mostly of attorneys and information technology workers.
That contract, which was originally rejected by aldermen several months ago, is providing a 2.25% salary raise the first year, followed by 3% raises each of the following three years of the agreement.
