Nashua aldermen on Thursday unanimously adopted a new operating budget of $425 million for fiscal year 2022.
The adopted spending plan added back about $660,000 that was initially removed from Mayor Jim Donchess’ proposed budget for the city’s police and fire departments.
“There is nothing that we can really cut without hurting ourselves,” said Alderwoman Jan Schmidt.
Aldermen were told last week by police and fire officials that four patrolmen positions would need to be eliminated and also potentially 16 firefighter positions if the mayor’s proposed budget was adopted.
The board opted to restore the funds Donchess originally deducted from the police and fire administration requests.
“I think that we have done a very good job protecting our police and fire departments, and in doing so, protecting the citizens and the taxpayers of the city of Nashua where these services are critical,” said Alderman Richard Dowd, chairman of the budget committee. “Other services aren’t critical.”
Alderwoman Patricia Klee said that now is not the time to be shortchanging the police department.
“The hate groups are the things that are scaring me the most right now,” said Klee “It is becoming an acceptable norm and I think we have to fight them at all levels.”
Klee was referencing an individual who attended a recent Nashua Board of Education meeting wearing a “Proud Boys” shirt and flashing the white power symbol in a photograph later posted online with a group of Nashua parents, including two parents who have shown interest in possibly running for the school board.
Only one alderman, Ernest Jette, said the mayor’s request for a cost-of-living increase, which means a maximum 1.7% increase for the police and fire budgets, was reasonable.
Jette tried to keep the mayor’s cuts in place, but to no avail.
“The cost of living increase doesn’t protect our public safety,” said Dowd.
The newly adopted budget of $425,353,036, which includes special revenue and enterprise funds, had not yet been signed by Donchess as of Friday afternoon; the mayor does have the opportunity to use his veto power, if desired.
The general fund budget of $368,438,458 includes about $77 million in anticipated grants, which city officials say must now be included in the budget in order to accommodate the city’s newly reinstated spending cap; if that grant money was not included in the spending plan, they said the city would not be able to accept any grants after August of this year because of new spending cap limitations adopted with Senate Bill 52.
John Griffin, chief financial officer, said Nashua typically receives about $26 million each year in grants — $10 million for the city and about $16 million for the schools. This year, however, there are additional, one-time grants from the American Rescue Plan Act and the associated ESSER funding that could total $51.5 million.
Griffin stressed that there is no increase in local tax dollars by accepting the anticipated grant revenues of $77 million.